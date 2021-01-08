The Material Girl is on a trip to Africa 

Madonna is on a trip in Africa to visit son David Banda's birth father and town, but it wasn't the massive journey across the globe that had her fans talking.

The 62 year old Material Girl took to Instagram and shared images from her trip, including some of her noticeably smoother visage and much longer, darker roots.

Fans seemed to be split with some fawning over how beautiful she looks, while others thought she maybe had gone too far.

One person commented: "Why does your face look so changed and unnatural? Too much work and Botox. Be who you are. Own your face. Own your age. Be authentic."

Many fans commented that she was "glowing" and a "beautiful diva," with the occasional fan also urging her to wear a mask on her trip during the Coronavirus pandemic.

Some fans marveled that her dark roots on her pink had grown so long. Madonna recently celebrated her son's 15th birthday in big fashion and perhaps this trip was part of his birthday present.

Madonna has often expressed her fondness for David and has said he even takes after her in the talent department. David dances, plays the guitar and sings. He also enjoys soccer.

Madonna threw him a lavish birthday party in style with entertainment, and the family joined in dancing, at the $23-million-dollar Beverly Hills estate, which she has been renting for an estimated $120,000-a-month while they've been quarantining.

David Banda (pictured) is Madonna's eldest adopted son

Madonna and David share a very special bond.

She previously opened up to Vogue about her talented son: "What he has more than anything is focus and determination. I'm pretty sure he got that from me. He's the one I have the most in common with. I feel like he gets me; he has more of my DNA than any of my children so far. Let's see what happens — it's still early days for everyone."

