Demi Lovato wowed fans as she rocked a beautiful double denim look as she posed in a photoshoot for the New York Times.

The Sorry Not Sorry singer looked divine as she wore a denim jacket and jeans alongside a white T-shirt. She was also sporting her new pixie cut, as well as a beautiful ring and necklace.

Demi captioned her post: "For the @nytimes by @ryanpfluger," alongside a white heart and a butterfly emoji.

Many of her fans praised the singer's photo. "You are gorgeous," wrote one, while another added: "You are sooo beautiful."

Another fan complimented: "You look amazing as always," and one said: "It was the icon that jumped out."

"I think I dropped my jaw looking at this, help me pick it up?" asked a fan, while many others called the Confident singer "pretty" and said how much they loved her.

The singer rocked a double denim look

The post comes after Demi made the heartbreaking revelation that she was raped while working at the Disney Channel in her documentary, Demi Lovato: Dancing with the Devil.

In Variety's review of the programme, Demi confessed: "My MeToo story is me telling somebody that someone did this to me and they never got in trouble for it. They never got taken out of the movie they were in.

"But I've just kept it quiet because I've always had something to say, and I'm tired of opening my mouth, so there's the tea."

Demi's new documentary goes into detail about her near-fatal overdose in 2018 that left her hospitalised, and will candidly look at her past addictions and journey to sobriety.

Demi speaks candidly in her new docuseries

The singer announced the docuseries in an Instagram post, writing: "There has been so much that I've wanted to say, but knew I had to say it right. DEMI LOVATO: DANCING WITH THE DEVIL will be streaming free on @youtube starting March 23rd.

"Thank you to my family, friends, and fans for staying by my side over the years as I learn and grow. I'm so excited to finally share this story with you that I've held on to for the last two years."

Demi also shared an official statement regarding the YouTube series which reads: "It's been two years since I came to face-to-face with the darkest point in my life, and now I'm ready to share my story with the world.

"For the first time, you'll be able to see my chronicle of struggle and ongoing healing from my point of view. I'm grateful that I was able to take this journey to face my past head-on and finally share it with the world."

