Emma Roberts' favorite floral mask is perfect for spring - and it's less than $17

Spring is in bloom, and florals are back with a twist this year, with the popular trend also popping up on face masks.

Along with floral dresses and tops, Emma Roberts, Katherine Schwarzenegger, and more are teaming their street style looks with floral masks - and there's one brand’s printed face coverings they can’t stop wearing.

Emma Roberts has a thing for floral face masks

The new moms have both been spotted wearing Enro’s new Spring in Bloom floral face masks, along with former Hills star Whitney Port.

Earlier this month, Emma rocked the face-covering in yellow and white when she and her boyfriend Garret Hedlund stepped out for the first time since welcoming their son Rhodes Robert Hedlund.

Whitney Port and Emma Roberts have both worn Enro's yellow and white In Bloom mask

The Holidate star paired her mask with a coordinating Rachel Antonoff floral patchwork jacket, distressed denim jeans, and Jenni Kayne clogs. She also shielded her eyes from the sun with Taylor Morris sunglasses.

We love the masks too - and the price tag. The Spring in Bloom face coverings are only $17 on Enro and they're machine washable. You can wash and re-use them up to 100 times, which gives you more bang for your buck.

Spring in Bloom Face Mask (yellow/white), $17, Enro

Spring in Bloom Face Mask (blue/white), $17, Enro

The masks come in nine bright color combos, including red and cream and pink and white.

The features of the mask also make it worth the buy. They are lightweight, water-repellent, and constructed with breathable fabric and an Advanced PM0.1 filter, which blocks 95% of particles and germs down to 0.1 microns.

The masks have also been treated with Silvadur, an antimicrobial technology that delivers silver ions when organisms land or form on fabrics.

Katherine, meanwhile, wore the In Bloom mask in blue and pink while she enjoyed a game of tennis in LA last week, and Whitney shared a selfie in February wearing the same yellow and white mask Emma rocked while she was running errands.

Kaia Gerber was spotted in Enro's Solid Jet Black mask

Celebs have swooned over Enro’s face coverings even before they launched their In Bloom masks this spring. Kaia Gerber, for example, has been spotted in the brand’s Solid Jet Black mask five times.

Enro’s floral masks varieties are proof that you can rock your florals in a new way and protect yourself at the same time.

