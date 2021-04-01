Garcelle Beauvais stuns in double denim - and everyone is saying the same thing

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article.

Garcelle Beauvais just nailed the double denim trend in the best way - and it got everyone talking.

The Real host shared a split photo of herself on Instagram on Tuesday that showed her wearing a button-down denim top paired with skinny denim jeans and multicolored pumps.

Garcelle's denim-on-denim look also included a denim-trimmed cardigan

Garcelle completed the look with a cream cardigan that was lined with denim too. In the snaps, the Coming 2 America actress rocked her hair in soft curls and flashed a smile as she stood outside on a mosaic-tiled staircase.

We loved Garcelle’s denim-on-denim look so much that we tracked down a similar look on ASOS - a light denim-on-denim combo that is perfect for spring.

ASOS light wash denim top, $47.65, ASOS

Calvin Klein light wash jeans, $69.50, ASOS

The actress turned daytime TV host’s denim top and jeans both included two different shades of denim, which took the casual look up a notch. “Denim Tuesday! Telling a story with what you wear is a key to your identity,” she captioned the post.

Garcelle’s fans went wild in the comments, with one writing, “This outfit though”. Another replied, “This entire look is PERFECT!” Others chimed in with “Canadian tuxedo!”, a phrase often used for looks that team denim tops with denim jeans.

The 54-year-old thesp also made a fashion statement when she shared the most adorable photo after hanging out with her grandson, Oliver, in Solana Beach, Calif.

In the photo she uploaded on Instagram earlier in the week, Garcelle smiles as she sits next to the little one and palms his back. She sported a white printed jumpsuit for the family day out and the tiny tyke wore a button-down denim top and khakis, but their shoes are what stole the show.

Garcelle and her grandson wore matching Adidas trainers

They had on matching classic Addidas sneakers - white with the brand’s signature side stripes. “When my grandson and I have the same taste in sneakers LOL,” she captioned the photo.

And the same taste in denim too!

Fans swooned over the photo, with one writing, “Too cute!!! Also the most beautiful grandma ever!!!” Another added, “You are such a beautiful Glam-ma!!!”

Garcelle will be bringing her style back to the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills when season 11 of the show makes its return this year.

