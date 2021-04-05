Viola Davis dazzles in a showstopping neon dress that might be her best look yet It had Sharon Stone, Octavia Spencer, and thousands of fans saying the same thing.

One of the things we love about Viola Davis’s style is she’s not afraid to play with fashion or add a splash of bold color to any red carpet, virtual or not.

Such was the case when she popped up on the virtual SAG Awards on Sunday in a gorgeous neon green Louis Vuitton gown.

Viola wowed in a chartreuse Louis Vuitton dress

Although we could only see the top of it in her Zoom square during the show, we knew that when she revealed the full look, it was going to be a show stopper.

Fans went wild when the Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom star and her stylist Elizabeth Stewart shared snaps of her wearing the sleek chartreuse dress, which showed off Viola’s incredible figure and had stunning metallic detailing along the sides. The sleeveless look also came complete with puffed shoulders and V-neck detailing.

Elizabeth completed Viola’s look with Forevermark diamond drop earrings.

As Viola stood proudly in a backyard, she flashed her megawatt smile and a bold red lip and wore her hair in a sleek bob coiffed by celebrity hairstylist Jamika Wilson.

Viola's stylist, Elizabeth Stewart, completed her look with diamond drop Forevermark earrings

“SAG AWARDS 2021,” Viola captioned the post, The Oscar Winner’s celebrity friends and fans went wild over the look, with Sharon Stone writing “Kapow” in the comments. Octavia Spencer added, “Radiant.”

“Green is your color” a fan chimed in, as another replied, “Uh….STUNNING.” Thousands more sang her praises, and it was fitting considering the renowned thesp looked incredible.

The stunning thesp won best actress in a film at the SAG Awards

Viola won best actress in a film at the SAG Awards for her lead role in Ma Rainey's Black Bottom.

In her acceptance speech, she thanked the film's filmmakers and cast, including the "beautiful Chadwick Boseman” and August Wilson, who wrote the play on which the Netflix film is based.

"Thank you, August for leaving a legacy to actors of color that we can relish for the rest of our life," she said, and also thanked fellow nominees Carey Mulligan, Amy Adams, Vanessa Kirby, and Frances McDormand.

