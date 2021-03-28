Viola Davis proves she's aging backward with jaw-dropping hair transformation

Viola Davis wowed when she popped up on Instagram rocking a new chic pixie cut that made her look half her age.

The Oscar winner made fans go wild Saturday when she shared a photo of herself rocking the hairstyle and a colorful printed XULY.Bët suit that she wore on Tonight With Jimmy Fallon Friday.

Viola Davis wowed in a colorful XULY.Bët suit

“Had a blast on @fallontonight last night!,” Viola captioned the photo, which showed her standing in a living room wearing the multi-colored suit from the Paris-based brand with white Sergio Rossi pumps. Viola’s stylist, Elizabeth Stewart, paired the look with statement Monies earrings.

The thesp’s fans and celebrity friends went wild over the snaps, with even Beyoncé’s mother, Tina Knowles Lawson, chiming in to praise it. “Looking 30,” she wrote. Sharon Stone chimed in too, adding, “Omg you look" before adding several heart and fire emojis.

Taraji P. Henson also commented, writing, “So Beautiful!,” and Tracee Ellis Ross dropped several heart-eye and fire emojis.

Fans went wild over Viola's chic new 'do

During Viola’s appearance on Jimmy Fallon’s nighttime TV show, she joked about playing Michelle Obama on The First Lady, an upcoming Showtime series that also stars Gillian Anderson and Michelle Pfeiffer, who play Eleanor Roosevelt and Betty Ford, respectively.

“I think it was temporary insanity," Viola quipped about taking on the role. "I lost my damn mind for about five minutes, and made a damn decision that I can't take back." The Help star added that it was "quite frightening" when she met the former First Lady for the first time, adding, "The woman is a goddess.”

There turned out to be a surprising twist with Viola’s new ‘do, coiffed by hairstylist Jamika Wilson. While at first, it looked like the Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom star had chopped her locks for spring, the next day she went back to her signature bob and another show-stopping look for the NAACP Awards.

Viola wore a colorful printed Duro Olowu dress for the NAACP Image Awards

Viola looked ethereal as she showed off her floral, figure-flattering Duro Olowu dress for the show on Instagram that put a spin on traditional peplum designs with a skirt at the waist and an identical flared bottom. The actress completed the look with Boucheron statement earrings.

The star’s last two looks marked the latest of several times she has put a spotlight on emerging black designers. She also wore a show-stopping Lavie by CK dress to the Golden Globes.

