We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

Amanda Holden had fans mistaking her for Disney Princess Ariel from The Little Mermaid in a stunning new photo taken over the Easter weekend.

MORE: Amanda Holden wows in white swimsuit as she transforms into the Easter Bunny

The Heart Radio star posed in a green swimsuit as she perched on the edge of her hot tub surrounded by cherry blossom trees.

"Thanks to my gorgeous friend @tessdaly for making me feel like I’m on holiday in her new Clio @naia_beach swimsuit," Amanda wrote in the caption.

Her swimwear was from Tess Daly's new brand Naia Beach and features a flattering deep V-neck and high leg with a pretty gold trim. What isn't visible in Amanda's snap, however, is the T-back design.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Amanda Holden twirls in flirty floral dress

Strictly host Tess was among the first to comment on the photo, writing: "You gorgeous GODDESS! Wow you look [fire emojis] in @naia_beach."

Others also complimented Amanda, with many reacting in the same way to her gorgeous green holiday look.

SHOP: Meghan Markle's sold-out £45 sunglasses are back in stock – but probably not for long

READ: Amanda Holden's stunning rainbow dress isn't quite what it seems

"I believe in mermaids now," added one, and another remarked: "Little Mermaid." With her blonde hair flowing down past her shoulders and her feet dipped in the clear blue water, we can see what they mean!

The BGT star's swimsuit was from Tess Daly's brand, Naia Beach

The latest snap comes shortly after she posed in a daring Playboy Bunny costume. Kicking off her Easter celebrations in style, the Britain's Got Talent presenter shared the glamorous image on Good Friday, captioning the shot: "#happyeaster everyone".

The 50-year-old star was rocking a white swimsuit with a cotton wool tail, completing her cheeky costume with a rabbit ear headband.

Amanda twinned with her daughter Hollie in fluffy onesies for an Easter egg hunt

The star's fans were awestruck by the black and white shot. One wrote: "Happy Easter you gorgeous bunny how are you even 50?! I can't even believe it". Another shared: "Now that's an Easter bunny" while a third joked: "Hoppy Easter, Amanda!".

Amanda opted for a much warmer outfit for her low-key celebrations with her family on Easter Sunday.

She shared a photo of herself twinning with her youngest daughter Hollie, nine, in fluffy onesies covered in pastel pink and purple colours. Accessorising her casual look with sunglasses, Amanda looked ready for her family Easter egg hunt.

RELATED: 14 best pastel coats for spring: From Marks & Spencer to ASOS and New Look

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.