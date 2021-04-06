We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

Everyone knows Coleen Rooney is one very stylish woman. And her latest look is no exception. On Easter Monday, the 35-year-old shared a gorgeous Instagram snap of her wearing a dazzling pink dress that was adorned in sweet red hearts. Cute!

We've tracked down the fancy design in question and it's by high end brand Sister Jane. We're obsessed with the bubblegum pink shade and the contrasting red hearts.

We wish we had known about it on Valentine's Day! It also features a tiered skirt and an uber-chic crisp collar. Ir certainly makes a statement.

We totally heart Coleen's Sister Jane Dress

We do have bad news though...the dress is actually a past-season buy and isn't available anymore.

Sob! But don't worry, there are a variety of similar dresses online that feature the same print, including a very funky pink shirt that you could easily team with jeans or a pencil skirt. Keep scrolling if you want to treat yourself.

The mother-of-four made the look her own by adding a fancy gold belt and bold jewellery including a watch and bangles. With her chestnut hair tied away from her face and neutral-toned makeup, she looked as fresh and glowing as ever.

The Liverpool-born star has always had a penchant for designer clothes and this started from a very early age. Her first designer spurge was a party dress and she even remembers the exact one she brought. Telling the Liverpool Echo: "It was a Marc Jacobs dress from Cricket to wear to Wayne's dad’s 40th. I was 16 so it was quite a grown-up choice but I don't know what made me choose that particular dress. I hadn't seen it in a magazine, although if I see something I like it doesn’t matter what label it is or whether it’s high street or designer."

