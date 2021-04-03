Lynsey Queen of Clean shows off her favourite Marks & Spencer jeans

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

Lynsey Crombie is best known as This Morning's 'Queen of Clean' but the influencer also loves to share her top fashion tips with fans. Taking to Instagram, Lynsey recently shared a stylish snap of her new favourite jeans – and they're a total bargain. Wearing Marks & Spencer's mom jeans, the TV star looked seriously chic as she tucked a statement patterned blouse into her high-waisted pair.

Lynsey posted a mirror selfie of her new M&S jeans

Priced at £39.50, Lynsey's jeans are already flying off of the shelves, and her This Morning co-star Holly Willoughby is also a fan. Creating a cool vintage aesthetic, M&S' mom jeans fit high on the waist and slim at the hips. Featuring a tapered leg, they've been crafted from sustainably sourced cotton and will certainly see you through the seasons. The brand recommends coordinating your new favourite jeans with a hoodie, denim jacket and box-fresh trainers for a more laidback feel.

Mom Jeans, £39.50, Marks & Spencer

Posing for a mirror selfie, fans are loving Lynsey's jeans and they also spotted her stunning bedroom in the background. Adorned with damask wallpaper, the cleanfluencer's dove grey furniture has been elegantly coordinated with lilac bedding, as well as a mix of dark grey and rose-hued accessories.

VIDEO: This Morning's Queen of Clean shows off dramatic staircase transformation

Lynsey is a big fan of bold patterns and bright colours, and This Morning viewers often praise her on-screen outfits. Earlier this week, the Instagrammer returned to the hit ITV show for an emotional interview with Phil and Holly, wearing a floral jumpsuit from boutique, YouWomen, which she accessorised with white heeled boots by ASOS.

Lynsey's jumpsuit collection is a thing of beauty and one of our favourites is her pink one-piece from Mulberry Moon Boutique. Back in February, the presenter showcased her pastel number on Instagram and was instantly showered with compliments.

"Looking trim! Love the outfit," wrote one. "Love that jumpsuit!" added another.

