Good Morning Britain's Laura Tobin wows in the faux leather skirt you need in your life

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

How incredible did Laura Tobin look on Good Morning Britain on Wednesday? The stunning Meteorologist rocked a very striking look indeed and we're all over it. She teamed a black floral print top from Monsoon with a very chic black faux leather skirt by Sonder Studio.

The super-flattering design features a high waist, A-line silhouette and attached belt. Priced at £49, it's available in all sizes currently and is the kind of item that would prove pretty versatile in any wardrobe.

READ: Amazon Fashion's latest collection is perfect for spring – and we want everything

The 39-year-old has a bit of a penchant for faux leather!

Laura looked lovely in leather on GMB

Back in January, the TV star wowed in a pair of high-waisted brown faux leather culottes from Zara, which she teamed with a Marks & Spencer striped jumper.

Imitation leather skirt, £17, H&M

SHOP NOW

And who can forget when the star donned a pair of red leather trousers, and caused such a stir with the daring trews that then co-star Piers Morgan remarked they looked like hot pants! The check of it...

Faux Leather Midi skirt, £49, Sonder Studio

Laura's TV looks are always put together by the show's Head of Wardrobe, Debbie Harper, who shared a selfie shot of her client on her much-loved Instagram page, where she lists where all the GMB ladies' latest looks are from.

READ: GMB's Laura Tobin channels Princess Beatrice in flirty floral dress

Debbie works with Laura, as well as her co-stars Kate Garraway, Susanna Reid and Charlotte Hawkins. Before Kate entered the I'm A Celebrity jungle in 2019, she explained that they all have a great working relationship with the stylist.

MORE: Laura Tobin shines spotlight on new campaign by talking about her journey through premature birth

"She sorts out our clothes for the show, and she makes sure we're not all wearing the same colour, she makes sure we're all coordinated otherwise it could be a pretty hideous clash to wake up to. But we choose, we're not forced to wear something we don't want to wear," she said.

READ: 16 best gingham print dresses for spring 2021: The trend that's hot for summer

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.