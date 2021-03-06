Kate Garraway looks incredible in her flirty satin mini dress

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

Kate Garraway looked incredible in a super sassy mini dress on Friday's Good Morning Britain!

The star totally wowed us in her latest frock, which is a pretty pink satin number from Karen Millen, complete with a flippy frilled skirt.

ITV fashion stylist Debbie Harper shared a photo of Kate modelling the dress on her Instagram page - and fans quickly reacted to the fun and flirty look.

WATCH: Kate Garraway wows in pink as she talks happy news

"This colour is amazing! So rich, what a beautiful pink on Kate," one wrote, with another adding: "Absolutely gorgeous dress and looks fantastic on you @kategarraway."

Plenty more chimed in with similar compliments on the outfit, which saw Kate add a pair of neutral heels and wear her blonde hair in a textured style.

Kate looked fabulous in the pink dress

The 'Animal Jacquard Button Flippy Dress' is currently reduced from £165 down to just £50 in the Karen Millen sale, though it's selling out quickly! It's also available in orange and grey colour ways, and we reckon it would look fab dressed down with a pair of trainers.

During the show, Kate expressed her joy as her two children, Darcey, 14, and Bill, 11, are preparing to return to school on Monday.

Dress, £50, Karen Millen

The mother-of-two was speaking to co-presenter Ben Shephard when she revealed with a big smile: "There's a lot of pupils excited about that, except for my kids, who are basically not being schooled by me, so therefore I face up to the reality of having to get their head round some education."

Talking about what excited her children the most, she continued: "And actually, to be honest, they are very excited about seeing friends at school and getting back in the swing of it but probably not as excited as mums and dads out there."

