Amazon Fashion's latest collection is perfect for spring – and we want everything

Refresh your spring wardrobe with a little help from Amazon Fashion. The brand has just dropped a new and exclusive collection alongside London-based influencers Philippa Bloom and Sarah Tankel Ellis – otherwise known as @wearetwinset – and we want everything.

Looking to the sunnier seasons, the seven-piece collection features one-of-a-kind designs and each piece is made on demand. From khaki shackets to leopard print frocks, cosy puffer jackets to tie-dye loungewear, the collection is filled with spring essentials, but there's a catch. Available until 10pm tonight, you'll need to act fast – get shopping ASAP so you don't miss out.

Philippa Bloom and Sarah Sarah Tankel Ellis have teamed up with Amazon Fashion's The Drop

Speaking about their collaboration with Amazon Fashion's The Drop, Philippa and Sarah said:

"We wanted to design a collection that felt like us, something timeless and classic, but with an edge that made it feel fresh and wearable. With each capsule piece, we had versatility in mind, pieces that everyone could wear for any occasion. We feel so proud of our range & hope everyone loves it too."

Stylish and affordable, we've rounded up some of our favourites from the collection.

Wheat Shirt Jacket, £44.90, Amazon

Priced at £44.90, the wheat shirt jacket is going straight in our baskets! Made from a medium-weight, light-stretch, soft fabric, this layering piece has front patch pockets too, giving it a utility feel. Just imagine how incredible it would look teamed with high waisted jeans and box-fresh trainers.

Leopard Print Maxi Dress, £49.90, Amazon

A perfect desk-to-daywear outfit, the leopard print maxi dress retails at £49.90. It's fitted with a figure-flattering drawstring waist and statement smocked sleeves. Our advice? Accessorise your new purchase with dangly earrings, ankle boots and a crossbody bag and you've got the definition of business chic.

Puffer Coat, from £27.50, Amazon

You can never go wrong with a puffer coat, and we're obsessed with this gorgeous green design. It's made from recycled plastic bottles (even the fill too) making it an eco-friendly alternative. Shop it from £27.50.

