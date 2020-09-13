We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

Molly-Mae Hague has been enjoying a luxurious break in Milan, Italy – and what better way to do some sightseeing than in a pair of ultra-comfortable jeans?

RELATED: Molly-Mae Hague holidays in chic leather outfit – and she looks unreal

Between her summer holidays and dinners out with boyfriend Tommy Fury, Molly-Mae has rarely been pictured wearing jeans recently, so fans were thrilled to spot her latest outfit. The former Love Island star wowed her Instagram followers with her casual ensemble, which consisted of a white crop top from Zara and high-waisted carpenter jeans from Topshop.

Carpenter jeans, £35.99, Topshop

While her stunning top has unfortunately already sold out, her trousers are still available to buy for £35.99. To finish off her look, the 21-year-old wore her trademark long blonde hair in loose waves and carried a Louis Vuitton bag.

MORE: Victoria Beckham's favourite winter boots are more colourful than we imagined

The Love Island star looked incredible in her Topshop jeans

"Playing tourist," Molly-Mae captioned the photo, as she posed against the backdrop of the Duomo di Milano. Despite the scenery, fans couldn't keep their eyes off her outfit – and we don't blame them! Celebrity hairdresser Jay Birmingham simply wrote: "This outfit," followed by a heart eyes emoji, while another asked: "I love the jeans, what’s the name of them?"

Loading the player...

WATCH: Molly-Mae Hague shares a first look inside her new home

In true holiday style, Molly-Mae packed a suitcase full of outfits for every occasion. Another snap shows the TV star rocking a crisp white shirt and leather-look trousers, and fans are obsessed with her cute mini dress. "City girl. Dress is from my latest @prettylittlething edit! Ad," she wrote, showing off the fitted brown frock with long sleeves.

Fans swooned over Molly-Mae's holiday wardrobe

Fans rushed to compliment the blonde beauty, with one writing: "It’s the dress for me," and another commenting: "Oooo this chocolate number. Absolutely lush." However, several others were disappointed to find that it has already sold out: "WHY CAN'T I FIND THIS DRESS ON PLT."

READ: Michelle Keegan looks sensational in figure-hugging date night dress

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.