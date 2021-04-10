Ruth Langsford delights fashion fans with surprise announcement

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

Ruth Langsford's QVC collection has garnered a huge fan following and her Spring/Summer range is selling like hotcakes. Taking to Instagram on Saturday, the TV star announced that she's adding five new dresses to her collection – and fans are in love.

Sharing the news on social media, Ruth twirled for the camera in a black midi, accessorising her latest creation with snakeskin stilettos.

Ruth has unveiled five new summer dresses from her QVC collection

Available in four other colours, this ruched number also comes in blue, grey, navy and pink. Simple and feminine, it features short fluttery sleeves, a classic V-neckline and a fit and flare waistline with ruched detailing at the front.

Blue Ruched Midi Dress, was £55 NOW £41, QVC

The ultimate desk to date night dress, we can see it teamed with sandals, sunnies and a trusty tote bag at the weekends. Alternatively, if you're heading out for drinks with the girls or a BBQ in the garden, just add espadrille wedges and dangly earrings for a more formal feel.

To celebrate the launch of the new design, QVC has listed Ruth's dress as part of today's special value. Reduced from £55 to £41, we'd recommend acting fast, it's already flying off of the virtual shelves.

Navy Ruched Midi Dress, was £55 NOW £41, QVC

In between filming for QVC, Ruth of course presents This Morning and Loose Women, with viewers keen to shop her on-screen outfits.

Loading the player...

VIDEO: Ruth Langsford wows fans in bold pink suit

Causing quite the stir on Thursday, the TV star stepped out in a vibrant pink suit from one of her favourite brands, Hobbs, which she coordinated with some eye-catching leopard print heels.

Sharing the colourful look with her one million followers, she wrote:

"Head to toe in @hobbslondon today…well actually NOT toe…animal print shoes are from @dune_london!! LOVE the colour of this suit…Purple? Magenta?"

Fans rushed to comment on the look, with one writing: "Love your suit and jacket today! Gorgeous!" while another said: "Love this outfit!! Looks fab on you."

