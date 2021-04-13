Savannah Guthrie rocks a black leather dress - and we found the best dupe for less than $65

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article.

Savannah Guthrie looked incredible as she hit the Today Show set Tuesday.

The veteran journalist wowed as she reported the news wearing a black Co Essentials leather dress paired with black pumps.

Savannah stunned in a Co Essentials leather dress

It was an unexpected look for Savannah, who tends to opt for more conservative styles, but she looked incredible in it. The midi dress packed an edgy punch, without being too edgy, thanks to its classic collared design.

Its moto leather paneled finish and sleek calf-length silhouette also gave it a luxe feel.

We loved the look and tracked it down on Saks Fifth Avenue. The price tag was a whopping $1,649, so we also found a nearly identical leather shirt dress for only $62 on ASOS.

Co Essentials Leather Shirt Dress, $1,649, Saks Fifth Avenue

Nobody's Child Leather shirt dress, $62, ASOS

Savannah also had fans falling over themselves last week when she shared a new selfie on Instagram on Friday.

In it, the TV presenter wowed in a casual outfit that left her social media followers desperate to discover where her high-waisted jeans were from.

Savannah was smiling in the snap while wearing a cute white structured blouse tucked into blue denim skinny jeans.

Fans loved Savannah's casual off-duty look

She was actually promoting her adorable photo case from Minnie and Emma, but her fans were bowled over by her sense of style.

"Excuse me sexy mama, you betta wear them jeans," wrote one, while another said: "Love this look," and many pleaded with her to reveal where she bought them from.

Unfortunately, Savannah kept their origins all to herself leaving her followers to seek out a duplicate look themselves.

