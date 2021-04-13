Taraji P. Henson’s silky loungewear is the only thing we want to wear on self-care Sundays 

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article.

Self-care days give us time to unwind, relax, and rejuvenate, and they’re incredibly important to incorporate into your weekly schedule.

They’re a mental refresher - and Taraji P. Henson knows how to do it right.

We're obsessed with Taraji's loungewear - and her decor

The Empire star gave us all the self-care inspo we needed when she shared a photo of herself on Sunday relaxing in the cutest silky loungewear set - a cropped camisole topped with ‘sleep’ and matching shorts.

In the photo, Taraji shows off her short, sleek hair and lounges on a plush ivory couch. She completed the look with a pair of cozy Slipper Headz Air Jordan slippers, which she propped up on a wooden table.

In the background of what appears to be her living room, the sheer curtains behind her are closed, and a set of chic brown leather chairs topped with plush pillows are visible.

“THIS is how I do self-care Sunday!! Do something positive for yourself today,” Taraji captioned the photo.

We loved her loungewear set and found two similar versions on Amazon for less than $30.

SWOMOG Satin Loungewear set, $19.99, Amazon

Luxilooks Satin Pajamas, $19.99, Amazon

Taraji’s celebrity fans and friends were quick to comment on the post, with celebrity stylist Jason Bolden writing, “Love this decor!” A fan also replied: “Cute and comfy. I love it! "

And a day off for Taraji is well deserved. The superstar actress is always hard at work, whether she’s on set, managing her non-profit, the Boris L. Henson Foundation, or promoting the products in her hair collection TPH by Taraji.

She also makes sure to hit the gym regularly in the midst of all that. The actress recently proved that her tough workouts have paid off handsomely when she showed off her incredible figure in a shimmery blue sleeveless David Koma dress in a photo on Instagram last month.

Taraji stunned in a shimmery David Koma dress

The body-hugging dress, which is from the famed designer’s pre-fall 2021 collection, comes complete with a cowl neck, a slit that went all the way up past her thigh, and a figure-flattering silhouette.

Taraji’s stylist, Jason Bolden, completed the look with bejeweled black platform stilettos, and her hairstylist Tym Wallace styled her hot pink locks in gorgeous soft waves.

The What Men Want star had an ethereal glow as she stood at home on blonde hardwood floors with the Los Angeles skyline in the background.

