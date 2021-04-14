Brooklyn Beckham's fiancée Nicola Peltz wows in tiny string bikini The actress shared an important message with fans

Nicola Peltz wowed her fans on Tuesday after sharing a gorgeous photo of herself in a tiny string bikini.

But Brooklyn Beckham's fiancée took the opportunity to share an important message with fans in the process – always "wear sunblock".

The actress posted the photo to Instagram, which saw her standing in a doorway wearing a black bikini top, sunglasses and a baseball cap.

Adding a second photo, Nicola revealed what she was hiding in her first pose – a severely burnt back!

Posing with her top off and her back to the camera, Nicola appeared to be in pain as she hunched over to reveal her patchy red back from where she had been burnt by the sun.

Her followers were quick to offer up advice, with one writing: "Oh no! Use cold real aloe, it will soothe and heal it." A second said: "Ouch!" And a third added: "Your back!"

Nicola wowed fans in her black bikini

Others marvelled at how stunning Nicola looked in her first photo, with many commenting with flame and red heart emojis.

Earlier this week, Nicola stunned fans in a daring top as she shared a romantic beach snap of herself and Brooklyn.

David and Victoria Beckham's eldest son also posted the photo of himself and his future wife to his Instagram Stories, sweetly captioning the photo: "My bestest friend."

Nicola urged her fans to wear sunblock after being burned by the sun

The Transformers actress donned a delicate silk scarf-style top for the romantic beach scene, complete with colourful pink and green prints. She paired the look with minimal accessories, including statement Dior sunglasses and her jaw-dropping £350k emerald cut engagement ring.

Brooklyn and Nicola have never been shy about professing their love and admiration for one another on social media. The loved-up couple share several tattoos in honour of each other, including Brooklyn's tribute to Nicola's grandmother who sadly passed away last year, and a poem dedicated to his love.

