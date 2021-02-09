Victoria Beckham's daughter Harper looks all grown up in gorgeous selfie with Nicola Peltz Nicola and Brooklyn are currently in LA whilst Harper is in Miami with the rest of the Beckhams

Victoria and David Beckham's youngest daughter Harper looked all grown up in a picture shared by Brooklyn Beckham's fiancée, Nicola Peltz.

In the selfie, Harper can be seen leaning her face towards Nicola's whilst holding onto a white mobile phone. "I miss my little sis," the actress captioning it.

The post went down a storm with Nicola's fans, who labelled them both "cuties", "pretties" and "beautiful ladies".

WATCH: Victoria Beckham dances up a storm with daughter Harper

Another follower commented how much they look alike, despite not being related. "She [Nicola] looks like Harper." Another remarked: "She's going to grow up to be a beautiful girl like her sister-in-law."

Nicola and Brooklyn are currently living in Los Angeles, whilst the rest of the Beckham family are miles away, in Miami.

Nicola's post comes just a day after Victoria expressed how much she missed her eldest son.

Nicola and Harper are great friends

Sharing two black and white pictures of Harper taken by photographer Brooklyn, she told her fans: "Happy Sunday! Kisses @brooklynbeckham, we miss you xxx #HarperSeven."

Fans of the fashion designer loved the sweet post, with many commenting on how adorable Harper is, calling her "sweet", "princess" and "beautiful".

Harper is so cute," added a follower, whilst a second praised Victoria's loved-ones by writing: "You have a beautiful family."

Brooklyn and Nicola are currently in Los Angeles

One person, however, expressed how much they missed them, and that was David's mother Sandra, who sweetly wrote: "Miss you all too," followed by several red heart emojis.

The Beckhams have been in Miami since December, where they marked the end of 2020.

The family are currently staying in their £19million Miami home, which they purchased nearly a year ago. The property is located inside a seven-star resort known as the One Thousand Museum and it has 62 floors where only 100 tenants live.