Stacey Solomon is in the mood for love! With Valentine's Day just around the corner, the Loose Women star donned a romantic red cardigan for Friday's episode of the hit ITV show – and fans are swooning.

Accessorising with silver jewellery, Stacey styled her fiery locks in french plaits and opted for natural and dewy makeup. Dusting her eyes in a copper shadow complete with statement lashes, subtly bronzed cheeks and a nude lipstick to match, the mum-of-three looked absolutely stunning.

VIDEO: Stacey Solomon wows fans in bold dresses during photoshoot

Stacey looked so glamorous on Friday

Providing some serious Valentine's Day inspo, fans can shop her ravishing red cardi for £69. Available at & Other Stories, this alpaca and wool blend knit is adorned with the sweetest heart-shaped button closures as well as long cuffed sleeves and ribbed hems.

Red Heart Button Cardigan, £69, & Other Stories

A dreamy choice that can be dressed up or down, coordinate with high-waisted jeans and box-fresh trainers for a more casual feel. Excited to get dressed up for the big day? Layer your new knit over a date night dress and add heels.

While Stacey loves to kick back in loungewear, the presenter also enjoys getting glammed up and she recently stunned fans in the most gorgeous pink gown by bridal designer Suzanne Neville, who is also loved by the likes of Amanda Holden and Christine Lampard.

The presenter recently wowed fans in a pink gown by bridal designer Suzanne Neville

Taking to Instagram to share the snaps, Stacey wrote:

"Today I got to wear a dress... or three. If you're wondering why I look concerned in some of these pictures it's because that's the face I make when in my head I'm trying to be sexy. Turns out I just look distressed!"

She continued: "I just got sooooo excited to wear something so special and couldn't not share it with you. Plus I thought it would be a shame to waste the chance to have a pretty dress on the grid..."

As well as her fuschia frock, Stacey also rocked a beautiful rainbow-hued Olivia Rubin dress, with a shirred bodice and puffed sleeves.

