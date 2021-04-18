Nordstrom Rack’s huge sale has an $11 version of Meghan Markle’s initial necklace 

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article.

Meghan Markle sent fashionistas into a frenzy when she was spotted supporting her good friend Serena Williams at a 2019 Wimbledon match wearing an accessory so cute - demands for it crashed the jeweler’s site.

And for good reason.

Meghan wore the gold initial necklace to Wimbledon in 2019

It was a thin gold initial necklace topped with the letter ‘A’ that paid tribute to her and Prince Harry’s son Archie and was so chic and simple that it could be worn every day with just about anything. Meghan also was on maternity leave at the time, just two months after giving birth to the baby boy in early May. So, it made the accessory even more special.

The Love Letters necklace design was created by Verse Fine Jewelry, and the Duchess of Sussex paired it with a simple, iconic look perfect for glam sporting events - a cream fedora topped with a black band, a black-striped ivory blazer, a black top, and denim jeans.

The 18-karat gold necklace retails for $546, so we were delighted to find a nearly identical 14-karat gold version at Nordstrom Rack marked down from $85 to only $11, and it also comes in silver.

Both necklaces come with a spring-ring clasp and measure approximately 16” with a 2” extension.

Shoppers are already going crazy over it and giving it 5-star reviews, with one writing, “Sweet necklace. Love the mini letter. It is dainty and perfect on.” Another added, “Perfect gift for all my friends. Well priced and nice quality.”

It’s a great gift for friends or an affordable treat for yourself, but it also makes for an amazing mother’s gift too. Especially for moms who love wearing their little ones' initials.

Meghan's fans swooned over the evil eye bracelet she wore during a 2019 royal press tour

Meghan also has a thing for talisman details. She famously wore an evil eye bracelet during a royal press tour in 2019, and we found a stunning crystallized dupe for that too marked down at Nordstrom Rack from $120 to an unbelievable $14.98.

Adornia Sterling Silver Pave Swarovski Crystal Evil Eye Lariat Bracelet, $14.98, Nordstrom Rack

As for the original initial necklace that nearly broke the internet after Meghan wore it, Swann, the jeweler behind it, told Vogue the Verse Fine Jewelry website crashed with the increase in traffic from the royal’s fans who were clamoring to get the look.

“I’ve had so many orders my website crashed twice!,” Swann said. “My poor IT guy, it’s keeping him on his toes. Most of the orders over the last few days have come from the US and Europe — lots from London, Los Angeles, New York, Spain, Italy, France and Switzerland."

With dupes on sale for less than $15 for incredible pieces Meghan has worn, there’s no better time than now to amp up your spring and summer accessory staples.

