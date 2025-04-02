Nordstrom Rack has 60% off this Meghan Markle-approved fashionista brand for one day only

Meghan Markle has worn a lot of different brands over the years, ranging from budget-friendly J Crew, to luxury brands like Saint Laurent and Givenchy. As someone who has been following Meghan’s style for about eight years, I can tell you she loves natural fabrics and chic neutrals - both of which make for a very luxurious look no matter what the price point.

L’Agence, where "Southern California meets a Parisian sensibility" is one label that has found its way into the Montecito-based Duchess of Sussex’s wardrobe, and I was so excited to see the fashionista favorite in the Nordstrom Rack flash sale that I wanted to tell Meghan fans about it and share my expert-approved 'royal' picks.

© WireImage Meghan Sussex rocked a L'Agence blazer with skinny jeans and a striped bag during a visit to Australia

The Rack’s Flash Sales are for a limited time, and there are only around 24 hours left to shop this Meghan-approved brand at Flash Sale prices. There are 150 super-stylish pieces currently discounted, but sizes seem to be going fast so you might want to grab your own royal-approved look ASAP.

(Of course, L'Agence is holding its own seasonal sale right now, with looks - including Meghan's 'Dani' silk blouse, on sale.)

© Getty Images for the Invictus Ga In 2023, the Duchess wore a brown silk L'Agence 'Dani' blouse while at the Invictus Games in Dusseldorf

Meghan Sussex’s fashion picks have gone as viral as her With Love, Meghan one-skillet spaghetti recipe, and the As Ever entrepreneur even launched her own shoppable site to share her favorites. She loves a great linen find, perfect for a spring-summer wardrobe, like the $128 Reformation ‘Andy’ oversized linen shirt or the Velvet by Graham & Spencer ‘Nicole’ woven linen button up dress, $324 she has on her list.

It’s clear she adores button down shirts, blazers and simple dresses in natural fabrics, all of which you can find in the L’Agence sale at the Rack for up to 60% off. So shop the full flash sale, or check out my royal-inspired favorites...

Shop Meghan-inspired L'Agence deals at Nordstrom Rack

While Meghan’s exact white double breasted pin-striped L’Agence ‘Brea’ blazer in a linen-cotton blend, which she wore with husband Prince Harry in Australia years ago, has long sold out, you can find some very versatile, similar L'Agence blazer looks.

L'Agence Clementine Pin-Striped Blazer - 59% off © Nordstrom Rack $238.97 (59% off) at Nordstrom Rack



The L'Agence Clementine Blazer, $238.97 (59% off) is single breasted, but has similar pinstripes and is made from a linen-cotton blend perfect for summer. It’s of course office ready but you can also rock it for the weekend. For the full Duchess of Sussex vibe, style it just like Meghan with skinny jeans, a black top and striped statement bag.

Also channeling Meghan's style? The L’Agence ‘Jayda’ Blazer, $238.97 (59% off), which is so on trend, from its linen-blend fabric to its double-breasted, oversized silhouette. I’d pair it with a white tee, linen trousers and ballet flats or mules.

The L’Agence ‘Kellen’ silk dress, $238.9 (59% off) also looks like it would fit right into Meghan’s wardrobe. A simple dress in a warm brown hue - plus the fact that it's 100% silk - makes it so stylish. I also love the button front detail for a modern twist.

And when it comes to summer day dresses, this L’Agence little white dress - the Jessamy Empire Waist Dress, $179.97 (60% off) - is perfect for those warmer occasions. (Note: You can also shop this dress in white or a sunny butter yellow discounted at L'Agence for $270.)

I could totally see Meghan wearing this style to a polo match or even in her Montecito garden, teaming it with one of her favorite straw hats by Janessa Leoné or Cuyana and her YSL sandals.

L'Agence 'Nina' linen shirt © Nordstrom Rack $118.97 (59% off) at Nordstrom Rack



Last, but certainly not least, the 'Nina' linen button up shirt, $118.97 (59% off) is in what I like to call "Meghan Markle blue". She memorably has worn a trio of looks in the same shade: a Safiyaa Cape Gown, a Veronica Beard shirt dress and a Victoria Beckham sheath.

Linen? Check. Gorgeous blue? Check. On sale? Check. Looks like a royal winner to me!