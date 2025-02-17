Skip to main contentSkip to footer
14 best Presidents Day sales 2025: Macy's, Best Buy & MORE up to 80% off
14 best Presidents Day sales 2025: Macy's, Best Buy & MORE up to 80% off
Presidents Day Sales

14 Presidents' Day sales you really should shop today (but only if you want up to 80% off)

The ultimate guide to the best Presidents' Day sales, from furniture to fashion & beauty

Karen Silas
Senior Lifestyle Editor
2 minutes ago
Just when you thought shopping the winter sales couldn't get better, it's time for the Presidents' Day 2025 sales! This year there are some major discounts that you should take advantage of, because many of the deals end on February 18.

I’ve rounded up the best of the Presidents' Day sales - not just fashion and beauty, but furniture, mattresses, TVs and more - listing the best deals and discount codes to make your shopping experience just a bit easier. So keep scrolling!

The best fashion deal: Good American Cotton Denim Trucker Jacket - save 66%

The best beauty deal: Benefit They’re Real Mascara - save 30%

The best handbag deal: Kate Spade Phoebe Turnlock Shoulder Bag - save 54%

The best home deal: Avocado Luxury Organic Mattress - save $1,100

The best electronics deal: ePro Select Cordless Vacuum - save 50%

When is Presidents' Day 2025?

Presidents' Day originated as a celebration of George Washington’s February 22 birthday, but it’s now a federal holiday that takes place annually on the third Monday of February. In 2025, Presidents' Day falls on February 17, but some brands extend them a little longer.

What stores have Presidents' Day sales?

Retailers hoping to clear out their past and current season inventory make the most of the Presidents' Day sales, taking winter sales to the next level.

That means you will be able to find fabulous deals on just about anything. While winter sales often have us thinking about fashion, Presidents' Day is also time to grab major deals on everything for the home, too.

So we’re not just focusing on fashion-heavy department stores like Macy's, Kohl’s and Nordstrom, but also major electronics and home deals at the likes of Best Buy, Lowe’s and Home Depot – perfect timing for your spring home organization and refresh.

How I chose the best Presidents' Day sales to shop

  • Popularity: I analyzed HELLO! Shoppers’ past favorites, and made sure to include the retailers and products that you’ve shown that you consistently love and want to shop.
  • Discount: I want to make sure that whatever you buy is at the very best price, so I’ve looked for Presidents' Day discounts of at least 20% - although I have to say the most tempting to me are when prices are slashed from 50% and above.
  • Trusted brands and retailers: A great bargain isn’t a great deal unless you can trust the quality and safe shipping of the product you’ve bought, even at a discounted price. So I’ve only considered go-to favorites with a proven track record.

    Samsonite Ziplite 6 Hardside Spinner Luggage

    Samsonite Ziplite 6 Hardside Spinner Luggage

    Kohl’s Presidents' Day sale: Up to 50% OFF

    The details

    • Available in seven different colors
    • 2 compartments
    • 360 dual spinner wheels with custom design hubcap for a smooth rolling experience
    • Keyless integrated TSA approved lock provides maximum security while away from the case
    • 1.5-in. expansion

    There's a reason Samsonite is one of the world's top luggage brands. Now you can shop their stylish and durable suitcases for less than half price.

    Good American Cotton Denim Trucker Jacket

    Good American jacket

    Nordstrom Rack Presidents' Day sale: Up to 70% OFF

    The details

    • 22" length (size Small/Medium)
    • Lined
    • Hidden front snap closure
    • Spread collar
    • Adjustable snap side tabs
    • Chest snap-flap patch pockets; front welt pockets

    Khloe Kardashian's Good American is among the covetable fashion finds on sale at Nordstrom Rack right now, with this bestselling denim jacket discounted by 66%.

    MACY'S Genuine Diamond Flower Burst Stud Earrings

    macys diamond flower earrings

    Macy's Presidents' Day sale: Up to 80% OFF

    The details

    • 1/10-carat genuine diamond earrings
    • Set in sterling silver
    • Approx. diameter: 3/8"
    • Post back closure

    Macy’s is having a massive sale, and as always they've rolled out some jaw-dropping discounts on jewelry. These sweet floral diamond studs are so precious - and at under $35 on sale I can't think of a better time to add them to your collection.

    Kate Spade Phoebe Turnlock Shoulder Bag

    Kate Spade bag

    Kate Spade Presidents' Day sale: Up to 80% OFF

    The details

    • Interior back zip pocket
    • Turnlock closure
    • Fits An Iphone 13 Pro Max
    • Logo on hardware

    HELLO! shoppers are huge fans of Kate Spade, and the outlet is having an incredible sale with bags, totes and wallets from $50, and discounts on clothing and accessories, too. The chic 'Phoebe' is a bestseller in the sale, probably because it's the perfect everyday bag.

    H&M Denim Shirt

    H&M shirt

    H&M Presidents' Day sale: Up to 50% OFF

    • Sizes: XXS-XXL
    • 4.7/5 stars
    • Available in six different colours
    • 100% cotton

    H&M's an already pretty affordable style option, so when there's a sale on I really can't resist! My pick is this cool oversized denim shirt that you'll wear on repeat.

    Samsung - 98” Class Q80C QLED 4K UHD Smart Tizen TV

    best buy sale samsung tv

    Best Buy Presidents' Day sale: Up to 50% OFF

    The details

    • Display Type: LED
    • Resolution: 4K (2160p)
    • Screen Size Class: 98 inches
    • Number of HDMI Inputs (Total): 4
    • Model Year: 2023

    This President’s Day weekend Best Buy has some amazing deals on everything from laptops to appliances - and savings on Samsung TVs, like this one discounted by $500.

    LG Stackable Front-Load Washer

    Washing machine

    Lowe’s Presidents' Day sale: Up to 50% OFF

    The details

    Save up to 50% off at Lowe’s this Presidents' Day! Shopping for home appliances can get expensive, and at Lowe’s you’ll find some great deals, like this bestselling washing machine with $200 off.

    Benefit They’re Real Mascara

    BENEFIT COSMETICS they're real mascara

    Nordstrom Presidents' Day sale: Up to 60% OFF

    The details

    • Lengthening mascara that curls, volumizes, lifts and separates lashes
    • Long-wearing formula

    Nordstrom’s beauty sale is perfect for your new season glow up. You'll find top brands like Benefit, Kiehl's, Clinique and Perricone MD on sale.

    Bellington Bath Vanity

    Home Depot

    Home Depot Presidents' Day sale: Up to 50% OFF

    The details

    • 36 inch almond toffee vanity with white engineered stone top for a modern farmhouse look
    • Freestanding wood vanity with leveling feet for easy setup
    • Features 2 standard drawers, 1-tilt-down drawer, 1-double-deep drawer, 1 double-door cabinet with interior adjustable shelf
    • Ideally sized for a small bathroom, half-bathroom or powder room

    One of the best things about the Presidents Day furniture sales is that the deals drop just in time for spring revamps, so it’s a great time to buy everything you need for your home. This gorgeous bathroom vanity is a bestseller and now half price.

    StriVectin Peptight Tightening Neck Serum Roller

    strivectin tighten and lift peptight serum roller

    Sephora Presidents' Day sale: Up to 50% OFF

    The details

    • For all skin types
    • Addresses fine lines and wrinkles, uneven texture, and loss of firmness and elasticity

    Sephora’s 50% beauty sale is on. I recommend checking out the deals on Strivectin, like the skincare brand’s neck serum roller that helps improve the appearance of lines on your neck, and jawline definition too.

    Vital Proteins Collagen Peptides Powder

    collagen peptides advanced

    Amazon Presidents' Day sale: Up to 60% OFF

    The details

    • Unflavored 
    • Advanced formula with hyaluronic acid and Vitamin C
    • Add to cold or hot liquids, including coffee, tea and smoothies

    Amazon's Presidents Day sale has up to 40% off on so many must-haves, from fashion to beauty and appliances, across the site. My pick is the Jennifer Aniston-approved collagen powder from Vital Proteins - it's the perfect supplement to help boost your complexion, and promote hair, nail and joint health, too.

    ePro Select Cordless Vacuum

    Sam’s Club sale vacuum

    Sam's Club Presidents' Day sale: Up to 50% OFF

    The details

    • Rechargeable battery with run time up to 60 minutes
    • Extra large dust bin and HEPA filtration - apt for hardwood and all sealed surfaces, and homes with pets
    • 6 bonus attachments included
    • Available in four colors

    There are $13,000 worth of savings right now at Sam's Club. When shopping the sale, keep in mind that members have access to free shipping plus exclusive deals and discounts, so you'll want to look into signing up if you aren't a member already.

    Madison Park Signature Essence Comforter Set

    Bedding

    Bed, Bath & Beyond Presidents' Day sale: Up to 70% OFF

    The details

    • Set includes comforter, 2 shams, 2 euro shams (3 in King size), 2 square and 1 oblong decorative pillows

    • Casual farmhouse style cotton clip jacquard pieced with decorative button comforter set

    The easiest way to revamp your bedroom is with a new set of sheets, and with Bed, Bath & Beyond's major discounts, you'll be able to stock up.

    Avocado Luxury Organic Mattress

    avocado luxury mattress
    avocado mattress sale

    Avocado Mattress Presidents' Day sale: 20% OFF

    The details

    • Organic + natural materials – organic and natural latex, wool, silk, hemp, and cotton –plus individually encased coils
    • Sizes Twin XL to Split King
    • Available in medium, plush, and ultra-plush feels
    • Ships flat, not roll-packed
    • Handmade in Los Angeles 

    Now's your chance to get a top-of-the-line organic Avocado mattress with up to $1,100 off. The sale is this weekend only so grab your chance for a bedroom refresh - and a better night's sleep - as soon as you can.

