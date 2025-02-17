14 Presidents' Day sales you really should shop today (but only if you want up to 80% off)

Just when you thought shopping the winter sales couldn't get better, it's time for the Presidents' Day 2025 sales! This year there are some major discounts that you should take advantage of, because many of the deals end on February 18.

I’ve rounded up the best of the Presidents' Day sales - not just fashion and beauty, but furniture, mattresses, TVs and more - listing the best deals and discount codes to make your shopping experience just a bit easier. So keep scrolling!

When is Presidents' Day 2025?

Presidents' Day originated as a celebration of George Washington’s February 22 birthday, but it’s now a federal holiday that takes place annually on the third Monday of February. In 2025, Presidents' Day falls on February 17, but some brands extend them a little longer.

What stores have Presidents' Day sales?

Retailers hoping to clear out their past and current season inventory make the most of the Presidents' Day sales, taking winter sales to the next level.

That means you will be able to find fabulous deals on just about anything. While winter sales often have us thinking about fashion, Presidents' Day is also time to grab major deals on everything for the home, too.

So we’re not just focusing on fashion-heavy department stores like Macy's, Kohl’s and Nordstrom, but also major electronics and home deals at the likes of Best Buy, Lowe’s and Home Depot – perfect timing for your spring home organization and refresh.

How I chose the best Presidents' Day sales to shop

Popularity: I analyzed HELLO! Shoppers’ past favorites, and made sure to include the retailers and products that you’ve shown that you consistently love and want to shop.

I analyzed HELLO! Shoppers’ past favorites, and made sure to include the retailers and products that you’ve shown that you consistently love and want to shop. Discount: I want to make sure that whatever you buy is at the very best price, so I’ve looked for Presidents' Day discounts of at least 20% - although I have to say the most tempting to me are when prices are slashed from 50% and above.

