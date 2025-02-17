14 Presidents' Day sales you really should shop today (but only if you want up to 80% off)

Just when you thought shopping the winter sales couldn't get better, it's time for the Presidents' Day 2025 sales! This year there are some major discounts that you should take advantage of, because many of the deals end on February 18.
I’ve rounded up the best of the Presidents' Day sales - not just fashion and beauty, but furniture, mattresses, TVs and more - listing the best deals and discount codes to make your shopping experience just a bit easier. So keep scrolling!
Presidents' Day originated as a celebration of George Washington’s February 22 birthday, but it’s now a federal holiday that takes place annually on the third Monday of February. In 2025, Presidents' Day falls on February 17, but some brands extend them a little longer.
What stores have Presidents' Day sales?
Retailers hoping to clear out their past and current season inventory make the most of the Presidents' Day sales, taking winter sales to the next level.
That means you will be able to find fabulous deals on just about anything. While winter sales often have us thinking about fashion, Presidents' Day is also time to grab major deals on everything for the home, too.
So we’re not just focusing on fashion-heavy department stores like Macy's, Kohl’s and Nordstrom, but also major electronics and home deals at the likes of Best Buy, Lowe’s and Home Depot – perfect timing for your spring home organization and refresh.
How I chose the best Presidents' Day sales to shop
Popularity: I analyzed HELLO! Shoppers’ past favorites, and made sure to include the retailers and products that you’ve shown that you consistently love and want to shop.
Discount: I want to make sure that whatever you buy is at the very best price, so I’ve looked for Presidents' Day discounts of at least 20% - although I have to say the most tempting to me are when prices are slashed from 50% and above.
Trusted brands and retailers: A great bargain isn’t a great deal unless you can trust the quality and safe shipping of the product you’ve bought, even at a discounted price. So I’ve only considered go-to favorites with a proven track record.
Samsonite Ziplite 6 Hardside Spinner Luggage
Kohl’s Presidents' Day sale: Up to 50% OFF
The details
Available in seven different colors
2 compartments
360 dual spinner wheels with custom design hubcap for a smooth rolling experience
Keyless integrated TSA approved lock provides maximum security while away from the case
1.5-in. expansion
There's a reason Samsonite is one of the world's top luggage brands. Now you can shop their stylish and durable suitcases for less than half price.
Good American Cotton Denim Trucker Jacket
Nordstrom Rack Presidents' Day sale: Up to 70% OFF
The details
22" length (size Small/Medium)
Lined
Hidden front snap closure
Spread collar
Adjustable snap side tabs
Chest snap-flap patch pockets; front welt pockets
Khloe Kardashian's Good American is among the covetable fashion finds on sale at Nordstrom Rack right now, with this bestselling denim jacket discounted by 66%.
MACY'S Genuine Diamond Flower Burst Stud Earrings
Macy's Presidents' Day sale: Up to 80% OFF
The details
1/10-carat genuine diamond earrings
Set in sterling silver
Approx. diameter: 3/8"
Post back closure
Macy’s is having a massive sale, and as always they've rolled out some jaw-dropping discounts on jewelry. These sweet floral diamond studs are so precious - and at under $35 on sale I can't think of a better time to add them to your collection.
Kate Spade Phoebe Turnlock Shoulder Bag
Kate Spade Presidents' Day sale: Up to 80% OFF
The details
Interior back zip pocket
Turnlock closure
Fits An Iphone 13 Pro Max
Logo on hardware
HELLO! shoppers are huge fans of Kate Spade, and the outlet is having an incredible sale with bags, totes and wallets from $50, and discounts on clothing and accessories, too. The chic 'Phoebe' is a bestseller in the sale, probably because it's the perfect everyday bag.
H&M Denim Shirt
H&M Presidents' Day sale: Up to 50% OFF
Sizes: XXS-XXL
4.7/5 stars
Available in six different colours
100% cotton
H&M's an already pretty affordable style option, so when there's a sale on I really can't resist! My pick is this cool oversized denim shirt that you'll wear on repeat.
Samsung - 98” Class Q80C QLED 4K UHD Smart Tizen TV
Best Buy Presidents' Day sale: Up to 50% OFF
The details
Display Type: LED
Resolution: 4K (2160p)
Screen Size Class: 98 inches
Number of HDMI Inputs (Total): 4
Model Year: 2023
This President’s Day weekend Best Buy has some amazing deals on everything from laptops to appliances - and savings on Samsung TVs, like this one discounted by $500.
LG Stackable Front-Load Washer
Lowe’s Presidents' Day sale: Up to 50% OFF
The details
Ultra-large capacity (4.5 cu ft) means you can do more laundry in fewer loads
LG 6Motion technology uses up to 6 different wash motions, each designed to get clothes cleaner and help them last longer
Save up to 50% off at Lowe’s this Presidents' Day! Shopping for home appliances can get expensive, and at Lowe’s you’ll find some great deals, like this bestselling washing machine with $200 off.
Benefit They’re Real Mascara
Nordstrom Presidents' Day sale: Up to 60% OFF
The details
Lengthening mascara that curls, volumizes, lifts and separates lashes
Long-wearing formula
Nordstrom’s beauty sale is perfect for your new season glow up. You'll find top brands like Benefit, Kiehl's, Clinique and Perricone MD on sale.
Bellington Bath Vanity
Home Depot Presidents' Day sale: Up to 50% OFF
The details
36 inch almond toffee vanity with white engineered stone top for a modern farmhouse look
Freestanding wood vanity with leveling feet for easy setup
Features 2 standard drawers, 1-tilt-down drawer, 1-double-deep drawer, 1 double-door cabinet with interior adjustable shelf
Ideally sized for a small bathroom, half-bathroom or powder room
One of the best things about the Presidents Day furniture sales is that the deals drop just in time for spring revamps, so it’s a great time to buy everything you need for your home. This gorgeous bathroom vanity is a bestseller and now half price.
StriVectin Peptight Tightening Neck Serum Roller
Sephora Presidents' Day sale: Up to 50% OFF
The details
For all skin types
Addresses fine lines and wrinkles, uneven texture, and loss of firmness and elasticity
Sephora’s 50% beauty sale is on. I recommend checking out the deals on Strivectin, like the skincare brand’s neck serum roller that helps improve the appearance of lines on your neck, and jawline definition too.
Vital Proteins Collagen Peptides Powder
Amazon Presidents' Day sale: Up to 60% OFF
The details
Unflavored
Advanced formula with hyaluronic acid and Vitamin C
Add to cold or hot liquids, including coffee, tea and smoothies
Amazon's Presidents Day sale has up to 40% off on so many must-haves, from fashion to beauty and appliances, across the site. My pick is the Jennifer Aniston-approved collagen powder from Vital Proteins - it's the perfect supplement to help boost your complexion, and promote hair, nail and joint health, too.
ePro Select Cordless Vacuum
Sam's Club Presidents' Day sale: Up to 50% OFF
The details
Rechargeable battery with run time up to 60 minutes
Extra large dust bin and HEPA filtration - apt for hardwood and all sealed surfaces, and homes with pets
6 bonus attachments included
Available in four colors
There are $13,000 worth of savings right now at Sam's Club. When shopping the sale, keep in mind that members have access to free shipping plus exclusive deals and discounts, so you'll want to look into signing up if you aren't a member already.
Madison Park Signature Essence Comforter Set
Bed, Bath & Beyond Presidents' Day sale: Up to 70% OFF
The details
Set includes comforter, 2 shams, 2 euro shams (3 in King size), 2 square and 1 oblong decorative pillows
Casual farmhouse style cotton clip jacquard pieced with decorative button comforter set
The easiest way to revamp your bedroom is with a new set of sheets, and with Bed, Bath & Beyond's major discounts, you'll be able to stock up.
Avocado Luxury Organic Mattress
Avocado Mattress Presidents' Day sale: 20% OFF
The details
Organic + natural materials – organic and natural latex, wool, silk, hemp, and cotton –plus individually encased coils
Sizes Twin XL to Split King
Available in medium, plush, and ultra-plush feels
Ships flat, not roll-packed
Handmade in Los Angeles
Now's your chance to get a top-of-the-line organic Avocado mattress with up to $1,100 off. The sale is this weekend only so grab your chance for a bedroom refresh - and a better night's sleep - as soon as you can.
