Harper Beckham rocks a slogan T-shirt and grown up jewellery in Miami The youngest Beckham child is growing up so fast!

Harper Beckham has been a little fashionista from a very early age hasn't she? And why shouldn't she be - after all, her mother is a fashion icon and her father is pretty much the best-dressed celebrity man ever.

Throughout the years, we've seen the only daughter of David and Victoria Beckham front row of her mother's fashion shows, wearing a plethora of designer labels and sitting next to Anna Wintour, all by the age of nine. Impressive, right?

At the weekend, we spotted Harper sitting in between her parents, at a soccer game between Inter Miami FC and the Los Angeles Galaxy at DRV PNK Stadium. David is owner of Inter Miami CF, so that explains the great seats!

Harper - who turns ten in July - wore a very cute pink slogan T-shirt with 'MIAMI' emblazoned on the front, drop earrings and the cutest heart necklace that looked like it could have been borrowed from VB. She looked so grown up.

We love it when Victoria shares behind-the-scenes snippets from her life - and you can always see the bond between mother and daughter; both have a shared interest in fashion.

In 2019, the pair headed to the Victoria & Albert museum, where they observed the Dior Exhibition.Taking to Instagram at the time, the 47-year-old posed with her daughter in front of the exhibit's sign and little Harper looked delighted - wearing a printed dress and super-cute headband, with one leg popped to the side.

Victoria dressed head-to-toe in black, rocking simple black skinny jeans and a black t-shirt, with super high heels.

Looking as proud as punch, the fashion designer captioned the shot: "Special time with mummy tonight at the @vamuseum #DiorDesignerOfDreams Exhibition. x Kisses". Too cute...