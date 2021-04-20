Victoria and David Beckham stun in matching outfits for her birthday - just like 1999 The former Spice Girl goes all out for her birthday…

Victoria Beckham turned 47 on Saturday and wow, did she celebrate! The mother-of-four looked sensational as marked the special occasion and boy, do we wish we were invited.

On Sunday, the fashion icon cuddled up to her hubby in an impromptu snap, wearing a fabulous black suit from her own range that boasted wide lapels and a relaxed, flared fit. She added layers of gold jewellery, a variety of cocktail rings and wore her hair in her new fave style - the top knot.

In a snap that featured on Instagram Stories, David was seen affectionately laughing at his wife in the picture, also dressed in all black. How stylish do they look?

In fact, it really reminded us of the infamous time V and D rocked up to the Gucci show in matching leather outfits way back in 1999. But with a modern edge of course!

Former Manchester United footballer David reminisced on that leather look, telling People Magazine in 2015: "Me and Victoria always laugh about when we went to this Gucci show and we had on matching leather outfits and now we're like, 'What were we thinking?!',"

Matching and loved up! Victoria and David stun in black ensembles...

He added: "We were living at her mum's house at the time and she was getting changed in her room – we weren't allowed to stay in the same room – and I was getting changed in my room downstairs.

...Just like in 1999 when the couple wore matching leather outfits

"Then we both came to the kitchen and we were like 'Wow'. It was a LOT of leather. We still have those outfits..."

