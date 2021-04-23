Ruth Langsford rocks waist-cinching mom jeans and looks incredible

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

Ruth Langsford looked oh-so gorgeous on Thursday as she shared another chic update to her beloved QVC fashion collection - and fans are in love!

The Loose Women star did her usual sashay in her new embroidered bomber jackets, teamed with a flattering pair of 'mom' jeans from the range.

She wrote: "You know how much I love a bomber jacket... well I'm very excited to introduce you to my new, embroidered one! Khaki, Navy or Black with soft pink & green floral embroidered detail on the right shoulder.

WATCH: Ruth models her mom jeans and new bomber jacket

"Launching on my @qvcuk show tonight but on the website now if you fancy getting in early! Click on the Link Tree in my Bio. See you at 7.00 pm!"

Relaxed fit jeans, £49.50, QVC

Plenty of fans commented on how much they loved the new jackets, while others noticed Ruth's ultra-flattering jeans. "Those jeans are great too," one wrote, while another added: "Fabulous, loving those jeans Ruth!"

The star's "relaxed fit" jeans cost £49.50 on the QVC website, and Ruth has previously said that they are her take on a boyfriend jean, with the slightly slimmer fit that she prefers.

Bomber jacket, £61.98, QVC

"These are like my homage to the boyfriend jean, but they're a more feminine version," she said. "That's why I deliberately called them 'relaxed fit'. When people say 'boyfriend jean', I immediately go 'no, they're not for me' - they'll be hanging down and make my bottom look saggy!"

Ruth's 'soccer mom' jeans!

She added: "The top of these jeans are exactly the same fit as all my jeans - high waisted - but we've relaxed the thigh. When you get to the thigh, we've increased the width, it tapers down. These are my kind of Sunday brunch jeans, my weekend jeans. Those days when you think you really can't bear anything fitted or tight... they're kind of my 'soccer mom' jeans!"

