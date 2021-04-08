Ruth Langsford and Eamonn Holmes won't ever leave their current home The This Morning hosts have lived in Surrey for several years

Ruth Langsford and Eamonn Holmes live in a beautiful mansion in Surrey with their teenage son Jack, and apparently they have no intention of moving.

In an interview with Great British Life in 2020, Eamonn Holmes opened up about why he wouldn't want to live anywhere else.

"We discovered Weybridge and fell in love with it," he explained. "We moved in some years ago and would not want to live anywhere else on this planet.

"We have been here for a number of years and I cannot see us ever wanting to move. It is not just Weybridge but the whole of Surrey which has some of the most breathtaking scenery you will find anywhere in Britain. We like going to Box Hill where the view is magnificent and really does take your breath away."

The This Morning host went on to add that the area offers great spots to walk the family dog, Maggie, concluding that: "Ruth loves it, I love it, Jack loves it and most importantly our dog loves it – so we are here to stay."

Ruth Langsford in her living room

Inside, the house boasts a total of six bedrooms, five bathrooms and four reception rooms, while there's also a home cinema and Eamonn's very own Manchester-United theme man cave.

It was reported that Ruth and Eamonn put the mansion up for sale for £3.49million in October 2017, before slashing the price by 7% in August 2018, but it seems that the TV hosts decided against going through with the move.

As for design, the Georgian mansion follows a contemporary theme with a modern living room complete with a skylight, electric glass-front fireplace and flatscreen television, a dining room with chic cream leather dining chairs and a matching cream table, and a second living room with a metallic silver fireplace and an additional flatscreen television.

