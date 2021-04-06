We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

Ruth Langsford is back hosting This Morning this week, and she made sure to wow viewers with her first outfit choice!

The star rocked a hot pink dress from Goat on Monday's show, sharing a twirling video in the frock - though she was interrupted by the show's crew as she tried to model the look.

"ANOTHER style post ruined by @christopher.keech & @christopher.hone!!! Can’t help but love 'em though! Pink dress by @goatfashion, shoes @lkbennettlondon, styling by @rachaeleleri87," she captioned the video.

WATCH: Ruth rocked a hot pink dress

Goat is a luxurious brand that's loved by royalty such as the Duchess of Cambridge and Crown Princess Mary of Denmark, so Ruth's certainly in good company!

The pretty pencil dress is in fact a past season buy, and the presenter wore it during 2019's This Morning Live in Birmingham. Sadly it's no longer available to buy, though you can shop a similar style at Coast for £51.75.

SHOP SIMILAR: Pink dress, £51.75, Coast

Ruth and her husband Eamonn Holmes have returned to host This Morning during the Easter holidays, while regular presenters Holly Willoughby and Philip Schofield take their usual break.

The couple opened up about Eamonn's recent health struggles during Monday morning's episode, as he explained: "Those of you who follow me on social media will know, about a month ago I did something to my back, I don't know how I did it, getting into the car, getting out of a car, getting out of bed, whatever.

Ruth and Eamonn opened up about Eamonn's recent back pain

"I've got an MRI scan, but the trouble is, everything closes for Easter, I haven't got it analysed yet, but what I do know is, I can't sleep at night... I've had this a month, I hope I won't have this much longer, but there are people who have lived with chronic pain their whole lives."

Ruth replied: "It's awful, and the fact you are tweeting on social media at three-o-clock in the morning because you can't sleep because of the pain, and there are hundreds of thousands of people who are the same. It is a really serious problem, millions of people are affected."

