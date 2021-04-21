Ruth Langsford stuns Loose Women fans in unique geometric dress

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

Ruth Langsford looked stunning on Tuesday as she shared a video to her social media wearing a unique geometric dress from London-based fashion label Hobbs.

The presenter wore the dress for her appearance on Loose Women, and fans couldn’t get enough of the bold print.

In the video, Ruth can be seen strutting her stuff and twirling around in the gorgeous dress, which she styled with some navy blue heels. The star finished the look off with a face shield, ensuring that she was staying safe while on set!

WATCH: Ruth Langsford struts her stuff in bold Hobbs dress

She sported her signature blonde bob for the occasion and kept her makeup natural, keeping all eyes on the unique frock.

Ruth captioned the clip: "SO lovely to have FOUR of us in the @loosewomen studio again! Welcome back @coleen_nolan oh how we've missed you! Abstract print shirt dress from @hobbslondon Shoes @kurtgeiger."

Fans were quick to comment on the look, with one writing: "Lovely dress, really suits you", while another said: "This dress looking amazing on you Ruth."

Nadine geo midi dress, £159, Hobbs

The dress in question is the Nadine Geo Midi dress from Hobbs, and it is still available online, so we recommend snapping it up before it sells out!

It features a stunning blue and white abstract print, with a button fastening down the front and a flattering tie waist belt. Style it with some white sandals and matching sunglasses for a super on-trend summer look.

Last week Ruth underwent an amazing makeover as she visited her favourite hairdresser and nail technician, making the most of lockdown easing in the UK.

The Loose Women presenter showed off her new nails on Instagram

Eamonn Holmes' wife shared the transformation journey on her social media, and she couldn’t have been happier with the results. Taking to Instagram, she wrote: "Nails & highlights in one day…I'm SO happy!! Thank you @steffmiller83 @leobancroft Great to have you all back."

Fans loved the new look, with one saying: "You look so beautiful Ruth xxx." A second added: "Loving your colour x."

