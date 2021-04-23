Katie Couric looks ageless in beautiful white dress The star's dress was made from an unusual material

Katie Couric, 64, has wowed her fans with her eternal youthfulness as she wore a beautiful white dress from designer Oliver Tolentino.

The beautiful frock sported a unique design with yellow, pink and red splotches across the centre, and Katie beautifully paired it with some striking red heels.

The white dress was made from the most unusual material as it carried an important environmental message.

WATCH: Katie Couric gets caughts with 'secret boyfriend'

Shying away from engaging in fast fashion, the star revealed that the sustainable dress had been made with fabric woven from the leaves of the Spanish red pineapple.

"To cap off Earth Day, I decided to get all dressed up in my @theolivertolentino dress made with fabric woven from leaves of the Spanish red pineapple!"

The newscaster then shared an important environmental message. "I learned in my friends @romcaz and @heatherreisman new book IMAGINE IT! A Handbook for a Happier Planet that the fashion industry is one of the biggest contributors to the climate crisis and this year I'm making a point to shop sustainably!"

The star looked ageless in the dress

Fans loved the incredible dress, with many saying that the former CBS Evening News presenter looked "stunning" in the ensemble.

The Talk's Amanda Kloots was a huge fan, as she wrote: "Stop it right now!!!! Katie do not take this dress off! Ever!"

A second fan added: "Perfection, Oscar ready," while a third said: "You are the best – such a fun photo! Xx."

A fourth fan gave some advice, sharing: "Yay! Shopping your existing closet is the most eco friendly option! Or clothing swaps with friends. Give clothing as long of a life as possible!"

The star has been working on her physique and seriously impressed fans when she revealed the results of her health kick.

The star has been working on her physique

The journalist looked so different as she styled a tight yellow vest and leggings and tensed her arm muscles to shows off her biceps.

"I'm not a big mirror selfie gal but I woke up feeling pretty good about myself," she wrote.

"Eating better (I think I've rediscovered my waist!) on my way to Pilates with @ashleypattenpilates – got my second shot and had a sore arm but now it's fine and sporting a fresh new do thanks to my genius friend and hairdresser Dana Fiore of @hairhousebronx.

"She started her own business and I'm so proud of her. And truly grateful for the wonderful people in my life including all of you."

