Jessica Alba rocks beautiful blazer in two different ways The actress was ready for spring

Jessica Alba is fully spring ready as she showed two ways to wear a stunning blazer in a fun video uploaded on her Instagram feed.

MORE: Jessica Alba announces sad family news – famous friends reach out

In the video, the Fantastic Four actress started off in a beautiful white dressing gown before quickly changing into a casual look with a pink blazer, black shirt, ripped jeans and a pair of high heels.

After being handed a small purple clutch bag, the actress obscured the camera before magically appearing in her next look.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Jessica Alba is spring ready in beautiful blazer looks

This ensemble was a lot more glamorous, consisting of a lavender dress that stretched past her knees, completed with some neon trainers, and the same stunning blazer.

Jessica then donned a pair of sunglasses before strutting towards the camera and applying some purple lipstick.

"1 blazer, 2 ways," she wrote, alongside some purple heart emojis. "Which look are you feelin?"

Jessica had two beautiful looks to pair with the blazer

Fans were pretty unanimous with their verdict, as they declared that both of her looks were stunning. "Both, but perhaps 2 by a nose," one said.

MORE: Jessica Alba melts hearts with rare photo of son

MORE: Jessica Alba cleans $10million home – and makes it fun

A second added: "I was going to say first and then saw the second and they're both amazing," and a third wrote: "Obsessed with both looks!! That colour looks amazing #bossbabe."

A fourth fan complimented the star's beauty, as they posted: "Who's cute? You boo."

The Dark Angel star regularly impresses fans with her stunning fashion ensembles, and she recently floored fans with a set of comfy loungewear.

Fans were unanimous in loving both the looks

Much like in her new video, Jessica instantly changed into the outfit as the matching grey set of clothes hit her body.

The star also promoted a long list of Honest beauty products, including some lip gloss and a hyrdo-flask that all came in a beautiful wicker basket.

In the post's caption, she celebrated the beginning of spring, as she wrote: "#BrighterDaysAhead."

Fans went wild for the loungewear as one wrote: "I need that set in my life," and a second added: "I love love this loungewear set."

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.