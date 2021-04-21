﻿
Rochelle Humes is breathtaking in red sleeveless top

The presenter looked amazing

Matthew Moore

Rochelle Humes has wowed her fans with her latest incredible ensemble.

The This Morning presenter looked breathtaking as she wore a red sleeveless top and some green trousers, as well as some heeled open-toe footwear.

The snap was taken outside of the show's studios, where the wind blew through Rochelle's black hair.

WATCH: Rochelle Humes looks spring ready in lilac top

In the caption, she joked: "Has one Margarita for lunch..and now she's feeling fabulous."

She added a drink, crying with laughter and facepalm emojis at the end of her post.

Fans immediately went insane over the stunning snap, and one said: "You ARE fabulous xx," and another quickly added: "And looking fabulous. Margarita for the win."

The star impressed fans with her look

One even compared the Saturdays singer to one of her three children, as they wrote: "I see Alaia, my gosh!!"

Rochelle has three children, who she shares with husband Marvin Humes. The couple are doting parents to Alaia-Mai, aged seven, Valentina, aged four, and Blake, aged six months.

Since joining This Morning, Rochelle has been hailed as a fashion icon, and she recently inspired fans with a new fashion trend.

Posting a snap of the stunning outfit, the presenter coined a new term 'boody'. "A Body + A Hoody = Boody," she wittily wrote.

She also wowed fans when she stood in for Holly Willoughby for Monday's edition of This Morning with a thigh-split skirt from Zara.

rochelle-humes-holding-baby-son

The presenter is a doting mother to three children

Rochelle styled out a linen-look skirt with a cream-coloured top and brown snakeskin mules, looking as chic as ever.

"Looking after @hollywilloughby seat this week on @thismorning. The sun is shining and I now have a belly full of @jamesmartinchef lobster pasta – my idea of a good day."

Fans loved the incredible look, and one wrote: "This is definitely one of my favourite outfits from you! So stunning."

Another added: "You were absolutely amazing, such a natural! Can't wait to see you on for the rest of the week."

