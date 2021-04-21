Rochelle Humes is breathtaking in red sleeveless top

Matthew Moore
Rochelle Humes has wowed fans as she wore a beautiful red sleeveless top and green trousers
Rochelle Humes has wowed her fans with her latest incredible ensemble.
The This Morning presenter looked breathtaking as she wore a red sleeveless top and some green trousers, as well as some heeled open-toe footwear.
The snap was taken outside of the show's studios, where the wind blew through Rochelle's black hair.
WATCH: Rochelle Humes looks spring ready in lilac top
In the caption, she joked: "Has one Margarita for lunch..and now she's feeling fabulous."
She added a drink, crying with laughter and facepalm emojis at the end of her post.
Fans immediately went insane over the stunning snap, and one said: "You ARE fabulous xx," and another quickly added: "And looking fabulous. Margarita for the win."
The star impressed fans with her look
One even compared the Saturdays singer to one of her three children, as they wrote: "I see Alaia, my gosh!!"
Rochelle has three children, who she shares with husband Marvin Humes. The couple are doting parents to Alaia-Mai, aged seven, Valentina, aged four, and Blake, aged six months.
Since joining This Morning, Rochelle has been hailed as a fashion icon, and she recently inspired fans with a new fashion trend.
Posting a snap of the stunning outfit, the presenter coined a new term 'boody'. "A Body + A Hoody = Boody," she wittily wrote.
She also wowed fans when she stood in for Holly Willoughby for Monday's edition of This Morning with a thigh-split skirt from Zara.
The presenter is a doting mother to three children
Rochelle styled out a linen-look skirt with a cream-coloured top and brown snakeskin mules, looking as chic as ever.
"Looking after @hollywilloughby seat this week on @thismorning. The sun is shining and I now have a belly full of @jamesmartinchef lobster pasta – my idea of a good day."
Fans loved the incredible look, and one wrote: "This is definitely one of my favourite outfits from you! So stunning."
Another added: "You were absolutely amazing, such a natural! Can't wait to see you on for the rest of the week."
