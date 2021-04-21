Rochelle Humes is breathtaking in red sleeveless top The presenter looked amazing

Rochelle Humes has wowed her fans with her latest incredible ensemble.

MORE: Rochelle Humes looks stunning in bright leather skirt – and it's on sale

The This Morning presenter looked breathtaking as she wore a red sleeveless top and some green trousers, as well as some heeled open-toe footwear.

The snap was taken outside of the show's studios, where the wind blew through Rochelle's black hair.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Rochelle Humes looks spring ready in lilac top

In the caption, she joked: "Has one Margarita for lunch..and now she's feeling fabulous."

She added a drink, crying with laughter and facepalm emojis at the end of her post.

Fans immediately went insane over the stunning snap, and one said: "You ARE fabulous xx," and another quickly added: "And looking fabulous. Margarita for the win."

The star impressed fans with her look

One even compared the Saturdays singer to one of her three children, as they wrote: "I see Alaia, my gosh!!"

MORE: Rochelle Humes looks unreal in slinky black dress – fans react

MORE: Rochelle Humes' daily diet: The This Morning star's breakfast, lunch and dinner revealed

Rochelle has three children, who she shares with husband Marvin Humes. The couple are doting parents to Alaia-Mai, aged seven, Valentina, aged four, and Blake, aged six months.

Since joining This Morning, Rochelle has been hailed as a fashion icon, and she recently inspired fans with a new fashion trend.

Posting a snap of the stunning outfit, the presenter coined a new term 'boody'. "A Body + A Hoody = Boody," she wittily wrote.

She also wowed fans when she stood in for Holly Willoughby for Monday's edition of This Morning with a thigh-split skirt from Zara.

The presenter is a doting mother to three children

Rochelle styled out a linen-look skirt with a cream-coloured top and brown snakeskin mules, looking as chic as ever.

"Looking after @hollywilloughby seat this week on @thismorning. The sun is shining and I now have a belly full of @jamesmartinchef lobster pasta – my idea of a good day."

Fans loved the incredible look, and one wrote: "This is definitely one of my favourite outfits from you! So stunning."

Another added: "You were absolutely amazing, such a natural! Can't wait to see you on for the rest of the week."

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.