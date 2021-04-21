Gigi Hadid wows in faux-fur bunny costume Easter was clearly still in swing for the model

Easter may have passed, but that hasn't stopped model Gigi Hadid from posing up a storm in a faux-fur bunny costume.

MORE: Gigi Hadid films incredible rainbow bathroom at $4million home

In a shoot for Burberry, Gigi fiercely rocked the pink costume, which stretched down to her knees and at times obscured her eyes.

"Showtime," she wrote, before she added: "Love you @riccardotisci17."

Loading the player...

WATCH: Gigi Hadid returns to work after giving birth to baby daughter

Fans went wild over the pictures that the model shared, with Queer Eye grooming expert Jonathan Van Ness enthusing: "Wowwww I needddd."

And fellow model Giedre Dukauskaite added: "You manage to look hot in a bunny coat."

Another fan wrote: "Omg my beautiful bunny," and a fourth said: "LOVE IT."

Gigi posed up a storm in the costume

While many others posted the rabbit emoji, some believed that the model looked like her baby daughter, Khai, who was born in September.

MORE: Gigi Hadid strolls with baby Khai in a neon yellow sweatsuit perfect for spring

MORE: Gigi Hadid's baby daughter Khai to get playmate following exciting baby news in family

"No, why did I think the second one was Khai?" asked one fan, while another said: "Second picture giving vibes of Khai."

Gigi gave birth to daughter Khai last year in a home birth with her family and partner, Zayn Malik, by her side.

And in an interview with Vogue, the 25-year-old model admitted that she hadn't realised her tot had been born until Zayn caught her in his arms.

"It didn't even click that she was out," Gigi confessed. "I was so exhausted, and I looked up and he's holding her. It was so cute."

Gigi gave birth to Khai last year

Gigi had intended to give birth in a New York hospital, but due to the coronavirus pandemic, there was a limit on how many people could be in the delivery room.

The model also admitted that she was holding off on having another child for the time being. "Afterward, Z and I looked at each other and were like, 'We can have some time before we do that again.'"

Gigi's partner, Zayn, has embraced becoming a father, telling iHeartRadio: "Honestly, it's amazing. A lot of people I was speaking to obviously before she was born and stuff were like you know it's a big adjustment and it's going to be a massive change and stuff, but honestly she's an amazing baby."

"It's been really easy for me and Gigi to kind of just ease into it. She's made it really easy for us, she sleeps really well and she loves her milk. It's just feeding and changing diapers at the moment. It's wicked, I'm enjoying it for sure."

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.