Ruth Langsford stuns in silky fitted blouse from Marks & Spencer

Ruth Langsford certainly made a bold statement on Tuesday when she stepped out in a vibrant Fuschia blouse from Marks & Spencer. Appearing on Loose Women, the presenter looked pretty in pink as she tucked her silky shirt, which was adorned with a black and white floral print, into her go-to trousers from Hobbs.

VIDEO: Ruth Langsford transforms home with Eamonn Holmes for Easter

Ruth looked stunning on Tuesday's episode

Tying the whole look together, Ruth accessorised with her favourite silver jewellery set and colour coordinated her makeup to perfection. Rocking a purple smokey eye, rosy blusher and a Parisian pink lipgloss to match, the TV star also wore her signature blonde bob down in a sleek, straight style which delicately framed her face – gorgeous.

Satin Floral Shirt, £39.50, Marks & Spencer

Priced at £39.50, Ruth's summery top is a desk-to-daywear staple. Adding a touch of luxury to your wardrobe, it's made from beautifully soft satin and features an exaggerated collar and blouson sleeves.

Heading to the office? Team your new favourite shirt with slim-fit trousers or a pencil skirt and heels. Alternatively, if you're looking for something more casual, you can never go wrong with skinny jeans, sunglasses and box-fresh trainers.

When she's not busy filming for Loose Women, Ruth also loves to kick back in more laidback outfits, and she recently rocked a pair of blue skinny jeans and a bright red T-shirt from her clothing range with QVC.

The presenter recently showed off her new pineapple T-shirt from QVC

"Hi everybody, Ruth here! I just wanted to jump on and let you know that my pineapple motif top is finally here – I've been talking about it for ages haven't I?" she said in a video on Instagram.

Just hours after it launched, fans were already rushing to buy it, with one commenting on her Instagram post: "I want one !! .. or two ... or three." A second added: "Love this. I'll be ordering them all!" Some, however, noted the price tag: "Love it but a bit expensive."

