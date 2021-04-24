Ruth Langsford receives outpouring of love after incredible achievement The This Morning star has set herself a new challenge…

Ruth Langsford received an outpouring of love and support from her fans on Saturday after she shared an incredible achievement on Instagram.

The Loose Women star has taken inspiration from Gok Wan and has embarked on the NHS' Couch to 5k initiative, which helps users get fitter and healthier by working up to a 5k run in easy-to-follow steps.

MORE: Ruth Langsford rocks waist-cinching mom jeans and looks incredible

Ruth shared her hesitation in one video, admitting she had downloaded the app but was unsure whether to give it a go.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Ruth Langsford reveals incredible achievement after embarking on new fitness challenge

"There, I’ve said it....I MIGHT try the @couch_2_5k challenge!!!!!, she said. "I’ve only got as far as downloading the app but I might start today… As I said....watch this space!"

Shortly after though, and following an off-camera conversation with Gok, Ruth uploaded another video revealing she had completed her first run.

MORE: Eamonn Holmes & Ruth Langsford's pristine Surrey mansion is every family's dream

MORE: Ruth Langsford loves this genius cleaning tool – and we can't wait to try it

"I did it! I did my first one. Oh thank you Gok for making me go out because I was dithering and procrastinating," she said.

"Anyway, I did it. I chose Sarah Millican to talk me through – thank you, Sarah, very encouraging. It wasn't as bad as I thought. I have to say my jogs were becoming slower towards the end but I still was jogging."

Ruth was thrilled with her fitness efforts

Ruth added: "Thank you everybody for your encouragement. If you're doing it too let me know. Couch to 5k, first one, tick!"

It wasn't long before the TV star's determination was praised by her fans, with one commenting: "Amazing effort! Well done you." A second wrote: "Well done, Ruth. You're inspiring me," and a third said: "Well done, Ruth. Fab start, keep it up!"

Gok even chimed in, writing: "Awwww you’ve got this Ruth! Super proud and I love that your buzzing!!! It’s such a great feeling isn’t it!!!"

Gok took on the challenge himself earlier this year and revealed his noticeably slimmer frame on Instagram last month after completing the running challenge.

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.