Victoria Beckham divides fans as she debuts bold on-trend look

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

Victoria Beckham shared a sneak peek at her Spring/Summer 2021 collection on Thursday and her fans weren't shy about sharing their opinions about her bold new style.

READ: Victoria Beckham swears by this £21 three-in-one skincare favourite

The Spice Girls star, who has just returned to her London abode with husband David Beckham and their youngest children Romeo, Cruz and Harper following four months in Miami, was pictured during a fittings session.

Posing in her lavish home gym, VB was seen rocking a bright red cowboy shirt paired with on-trend, high-waisted beige flares. The trousers were so long that her assistants were pictuted pinning the bottoms of the legs, which draped on the floor.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Victoria Beckham lets daughter Harper do her makeup

Captioning the snap, Victoria joked: "Found a much better use for the gym! fittings for the Spring Summer collection. Kisses @s.m.eastaugh @mrjoemccombe xx".

RELATED: Victoria Beckham's son Romeo shares unseen look at jaw-dropping country home

The 47-year-old star's new look got fans talking, with most agreeing they loved the oversized trousers. "Style queen" one fan exclaimed. Another chimed in with: "I love your pants" and yet another branded her a "boss lady".

Others weren't loving the 70s trend coming back around, however. "I don't know why keep [wearing] these over lengthy trousers", one disgruntled fashionista commented. "Can I have the off cuts to add the the bottom on my trousers please", another joked, while a third said: "Why they r toooooooo lengthy".

VB's extra long flares divided opinion

Once again, Victoria's eldest son Brooklyn Beckham's fiancée Nicola Peltz proved to be the fashion designer's biggest fan. "Hurry and fit them so i can borrow", she commented on the post.

Earlier this week, Victoria revealed Nicola had been raiding her wardrobe. Posting a snap of the Bates Motel actress wearing a black bustier, she joked: "Looks like the future Mrs Beckham has been in my wardrobe again! but you're forgiven because I love this VB bustier on you @nicolaannepeltz", followed by a pink heart emoji.

Split Hem Straight Leg Trouser in Banana, £650, Victoria Beckham

Nicola was quick to respond, writing in the comments: "caught! I love you so much!!" followed by several heart emojis.

We love the close bond that Victoria shares with Nicola, and it seems we aren't the only ones intrigued by their relationship, as lots of fans rushed to express their delight at the sweet exchange.

One fan said: "Mother in law/daughter in law goals", while another added: "If I was your step daughter I'd def be doing the same".

DISCOVER: Victoria Beckham speechless after Justin Bieber gifts her Crocs

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.