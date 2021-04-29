Victoria Beckham catches Brooklyn's fiancée Nicola Peltz raiding her wardrobe

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

Victoria Beckham shared a hilarious photo to her social media on Wednesday, revealing that Nicola Peltz had been stealing clothes from her wardrobe!

Brooklyn Beckham's fiancée appeared in the snap wearing Victoria's black bustier, which is from the Spice Girls star's own clothing line.

Victoria captioned the image: "Looks like the future Mrs Beckham has been in my wardrobe again! but you're forgiven because I love this VB bustier on you @nicolaannepeltz" followed by a pink heart emoji.

WATCH: Victoria Beckham reveals incredible Easter gifts from Nicola Peltz

Nicola was quick to respond, writing in the comments: "caught! I love you so much!!" followed by several heart emojis.

We love the close bond that Victoria shares with Nicola, and it seems as if we aren’t the only ones intrigued by their relationship, as lots of fans rushed to give their opinion on the post.

Nicola looked stunning in the black corset top

One fan said: "Mother in law/daughter in law goals", while another added: "If I was your step daughter I'd def be doing the same".

Nicola looked stunning in the snap, pairing the black bustier with minimal accessories and wearing her bright blonde hair in subtle waves, showing off her natural beauty.

Black bustier top, £750, Victoria Beckham

The bustier is still available to buy online, but we’d be quick as it's selling out! The top features a delicate floral lace material and a zip fastening in the back, perfect to pair with some smart suit trousers and a blazer for a killer evening look.

If you don’t manage to get your hands on the beautiful bustier, then we have found an amazing alternative from Urban Outfitters.

This black lace and satin corset top is so similar to Victoria's, and comes with adjustable shoulder straps so that you can achieve the perfect fit.

Lace and satin corset top, £36, Urban Outfitters

This wasn’t the first time that Nicola had stunned fans on Instagram, as earlier in the month she posted a picture wearing a tiny string bikini, and her followers couldn’t get enough.

In the image, the actress could be seen standing in a doorway wearing a black bikini top, sunglasses and a baseball cap.

Nicola looked as cool as ever in the snap

Fans were quick to say how stunning Nicola looked, with many commenting with flame and red heart emojis.

