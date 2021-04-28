Victoria Beckham speechless after Justin Bieber gifts her Crocs The fashion designer could barely contain her laughter

Victoria Beckham is used to receiving luxury items from her designer pals – but she was left speechless after a controversial pair of Crocs turned up in her mailbox.

The fashion designer – who is known for her love of sky-high heels – struggled to contain her bemusement after Justin Bieber gifted her a pair of his $60 rubber, lilac clogs as part of a collaboration between Crocs and Justin's fashion line drew house.

Taking to her Instagram Stories, Victoria wrote: "A lot of people have been asking me what I'm planning on wearing after lockdown… what do we think about this suggestion from @justinbieber?!"

She then shared a clip of the comfy flats, which came decorated with removable, brightly coloured animal Jibbitz charms, and said: "Okay, this is so kind of Justin to send me some Crocs… I've never worn a pair of Crocs!"

Unable to control her laughter, Victoria let out a giggle as she zoomed in and out on the divisive footwear, adding: "They did make me laugh. It is the thought that counts - thank you so much! I'm not quite so sure what to say about this, but thank you. It's very sweet!"

Crocs aren't usually highly regarded in the fashion world, with people either loving or loathing them. However, Justin's limited-edition design sold out in just 90 minutes when they launched back in October.

It doesn't sound like Victoria will be wearing her new Crocs

Victoria's new gift comes after she and husband David returned to the UK after a four-month trip to the US with their four children.

Former England footballer David shared a photo of himself cuddling his two pet dogs in the garden upon his return, writing: "So nice to be back with these 2, Olive was playing hard to get, didn’t really wanna cuddle just yet.. #mansbestfriend."

The couple own two homes in the UK – one stunning £31million home in London, which serves as their primary residence, and a country cottage in the Cotswolds where they spent much of the coronavirus pandemic.

