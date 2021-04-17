I Can See Your Voice star's children: Amanda Holden, Alison Hammond and more See the cutest snaps of their families here

Have you been watching new BBC One show I Can See Your Voice?

The mystery singing gameshow sees members of the public try and tell the difference between good and bad mystery singers with the help of an all-star panel of judges.

Ahead of the latest episode, why not get to know the families of the judges a little better? From Paddy McGuiness to Amanda Holden, find out all about their loved ones here...

Paddy McGuinness

Host of the show Paddy McGuinness, 47, shares three children with his wife Christine, who is a 32-year-old model and reality TV star from Blackpool.

The pair tied the knot in 2011. Today, they are proud parents to three children: twins Leo and Penelope, six, and daughter Felicity, three. Last year Christine made a rare comment about raising three children with autism.

Speaking on MTV podcast Nappy Days she said: "It's hard enough being a mum but when you have children with additional needs, it's daunting. You wing it at first. You make mistakes but that's just natural. But I didn't know they had autism at first because I didn't know anything about autism."

Alison Hammond

Alison Hammond, 45, is mum to a teenage son, Aiden. In an exclusive interview with HELLO! earlier this year, she referred to her 15-year-old son as her "twin who was born 30 years after me." She said: "He was born on my birthday, on 5 February 2005. Our personalities are very similar."

While it's just the two of them in Alison's Birmingham home, the This Morning star teased that we may see her family grow in future. "I would totally consider adoption in the future," she said. "I've got so much more love to give – I don't think I'm done with one child, I'm just not. Aidan has already got two sisters and a brother from his dad's side, who he still sees."

Amanda Holden

Amanda Holden, 50, shares two daughters with husband Chris Hughes who is a record producer. The pair tied the knot in 2008 in Somerset, with a ceremony at St Margaret's Church followed by a reception at luxe members club Babington House.

Both 15-year-old Lexi and nine-year-old Hollie are the spitting image of their famous mum.

Jimmy Carr

Comedian Jimmy Carr has been with Channel 5 commissioning editor Karoline Copping since 2001, although they are not married.

The pair, who met at a television interview during auditions twenty years ago, do not have any children and they haven't spoken out about if they have any plans to start a family. However, they do have an adorable dog: Marnie.

