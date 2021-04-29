Chrissy Teigen swears by this $32 Mother’s Day gift for dog moms

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article.

Chrissy Teigen just dropped her Mother’s Day Gift Guide, and there are a few gifts on it for dog moms who love pampering their pets that can’t be missed.

SHOP: 9 incredible fashion and beauty Mother’s Day Gifts for moms from black-owned businesses

The Cravings cookbook author who listed the items on her Cravings site said Ouai Fur Bebe shampoo is not only the perfect present for dog moms but also called it “nothing short of a masterpiece”.

Chrissy announced her Mother's Day Gift Guide with a sweet note for moms

“It smells SO good, gets all the dirt out and comes in a gorgeous package," she wrote. "We love Ouai’s products, and finally your dogs can too!”

The brand quips that it’s the “ulti-mutt” pet shampoo. It's infused with aloe very and panthenol and will also add shine to your pet’s coat.

Ouai Fur Bebe shampoo, $22, Sephora

One of the cutest gifts for dog moms on her list is an adorable matching avocado print sweater set for moms and their pups.

“Kids and their parents match allll the time, so why not match with your pup?” Chrissy wrote on the site. “This scuba-knit avocado sweatshirt set is both fun and cozy”.

SHOP: This secret Amazon Mother’s Day sale will blow your mind

The FitFrenchie sweater set, available on Etsy for $75. It's wrinkle-proof and so cute for walks in the park and beyond with your pet. You can also buy just the sweater for your dog for $30.

FitFrenchie Avocado Matching Set, $75, Etsy

Chrissy created her gift guide with her mom, Pepper, and shared a sweet note when she shared the news of their latest collab on Instagram.

"Being a Mom is equally amazing annnnd hard. To show appreciation to the moms (or anyone special in your life) please enjoy my latest gift guide!”, she captioned the post.

SHOP: 41 best gift ideas for mom: The best presents for Mother's Day, her birthday or just because

“I’m lucky enough to live with my mom, Pepper, so we pulled together some of our favorite things – like her new cookbook, Thai spices, and even a few things for pet parents out there,” the model mom continued. “My hope is to make your life easier and support some of these amazing small businesses.”

Chrissy and her husband John Legend adopted a new pup in January 2020

You can shop Chrissy’s entire gift guide here - and don’t miss our incredible gift guides for moms like our fab gifts picks from black-owned brands, 41 Mother’s Day gifts for every mom on your list, and our top picks from Amazon’s secret Mother’s Day sale.

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.