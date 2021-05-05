Helen Flanagan has found the ideal nursing dress that still looks stylish

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

Helen Flanagan recently gave birth to her third child, a son called Charlie - and he is such a cutie!

The actress - who is engaged to footballer Scott Sinclair - has been keeping her legions of followers up to date with her newborn baby bubble and we've loved seeing her tackle motherhood so well.

Earlier this week, the brunette beauty shared a snap of her breastfeeding her tot, wearing a black dress by In The Style - from the maternity range her co-star Brooke Vincent has with the brand.

She exclaimed: "Love this gorgeous dress from my sister @brookelevivincent maternity edit with @inthestyle. Proud of you. Perfect for nursing and pregnancy"

The classic number - which has a great price point of just £24 - features a comfortable drop waist, is maxi in length and is cut with a low, expandable neckline, which is great for mums on the go that need to feed their babies quickly. Plus, it also doesn't need ironing, just throw it on and voila!

Helen looking beautiful with baby Charlie

We've enjoyed seeing Helen's stylish mum wardrobe, too. Last week, the 30-year-old sported a lovely denim shirt dress by New Look, which she teamed with a fabulous Artipoppe baby carrier in the same light blue.

Brooke Vincent Maternity Black Drop Maxi Dress, £24, In The Style

Helen also introduced her son to the world wearing a knitted jumper with his name embroidered on the back - just like fellow new mum Princess Eugenie! The mum-of-three's Instagram followers immediately commented on how much they loved the jumper as well as plenty of celebrity pals. Giovanna Fletcher gave lots of love to the snap, as well as model Charli Howard, who wrote: "Jumper goals!"

