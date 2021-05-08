Victoria Beckham's satin mini dress is giving us Spice Girls flashbacks, in the best way The star shared a snap from her dressing room

Victoria Beckham always wows us with her outfit snaps, and on Saturday she appeared to be throwing it back to her Spice Girls days with her latest selfie.

With her signature hand gesture to the camera, she modelled a silky satin mini dress as she told fans in the caption: "Hoping you all have a spicy Saturday!! Kisses!"

We're unsure if the dress is VB's glamorous nightwear or a normal Saturday outfit for the star, but either way, she looks incredible.

Victoria struck up a Posh pose

Victoria's shoulder-length hair was styled in her usual tousled waves and her makeup looked immaculate as always.

Fans quickly reacted to the nostalgic look, with one joking: "A little Gucci dress," and another adding: "Signature Posh pose."

WATCH: David turns director for Victoria's beauty shoot

It comes after the star revealed that her husband David Beckham has been helping her behind-the-scenes on her latest beauty project, sharing a video of the former footballer getting stuck in as director on the set of her shoot for her makeup line.

Victoria told fans: "Okay so we are in Miami, filming for Victoria Beckham Beauty, we've got the lovely Ken, and my director for the day who is going to be filming me for beauty…", before David interrupts, saying: "Can you step in?"

Fans couldn't get enough of the couple on set together

Victoria replies: "Getting technical he wants me to step in, and we've got Ken laying out the makeup."

Mrs Beckham looked as chic as ever in the video, wearing a classic blue shirt tucked into some casual vintage wash jeans, and finishing off the outfit with a chunky brown belt.



Victoria revealed she is launching a bronzer

Meanwhile, David could be seen holding a large camera, and was dressed in a black T-shirt and shorts with a black face mask on.

Victoria went on to say: "He's good, he's got my back, the director's got my back, very professional." How lovely is that?