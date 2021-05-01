Kim Kardashian channels Victoria Beckham in the chicest off duty look Kim Kardashian and Victoria Beckham have become good friends

Kim Kardashian just unveiled snaps from her new SKIMS campaign on Instagram – and her off duty look has serious Victoria Beckham vibes. Channelling her good friend in a New York Yankees baseball cap and statement sunglasses, Kim teamed her accessories with an all-black ensemble and a platinum blonde wig.

RELATED: Kim Kardashian's surprising house confession has fans in disbelief

Kim accessorised with a baseball cap and sunglasses

Captioning the snaps, she wrote: "New @SKIMS PJ SLEEP is coming soon!!! I've never felt a fabric like this! This collection features a new super soft and slinky brushed loose knit fabric. These are our softest pajamas ever and I can't wait for everyone to feel these. Drops Thursday, April 29 at 9AM PT. Available in 7 new styles, 4 colors, and sizes XXS-4X at SKIMS.COM."

READ: Kim Kardashian’s new dreamy SKIMS PJs collection is all you’ll want to sleep in

Victoria was pictured wearing the same cap in 2003

Kim shares a close relationship with the former Spice Girl, and the pair recently enjoyed a wild night out to celebrate the opening of Pharrell Williams' new hotel – The Goodtime Hotel – in Miami Beach.

The KUWTK star has previously revealed how much she admires Victoria's style, and she once shared a throwback snap on social media, showing a teenaged Kim dressed up as 'Posh Spice' with her pals.

MORE: Kim Kardashian and BFF Lala Anthony twin in matching striped bikinis - and fans are losing it

Loading the player...

VIDEO: Kim Kardashian's style evolution

VB loves a statement hat, and she's also been pictured wearing the black New York Yankees Baseball cap in the past. As well as New Era, we've also seen the fashion designer step out in caps from Nike, Adidas and more iconic brands. She's even collaborated with Reebok to create a small collection of caps in black and camel – and we reckon Kim would love them.

Delighting fans with her new SKIMS campaign, the mum-of-four received endless compliments from her 217million followers. "Omg this is GORGEOUS," wrote one. "This photoshoot is stunning, added another."

Kim's sister Kylie Jenner showed her support, replying with heart eye emojis, while Olivia Pierson commented: "I need!!"

Read more HELLO! US stories here