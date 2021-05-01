Victoria Beckham shares first peek inside Harper's bedroom – and it may surprise you The Beckham's are back in the UK

Victoria Beckham and her family are finally back in the UK after spending the last few months living in Miami.

And on Saturday, the fashion designer gave fans a first look inside what appeared to be her daughter, Harper's bedroom – and it's not what we expected.

READ: Harper Beckham's sweet gesture for mum Victoria is so adorable

Posting several videos to her Instagram Stories, Victoria revealed that the nine-year-old lost one of her baby teeth and had left it out for the tooth fairy to collect.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Victoria Beckham shares first-look inside Harper's surprising bedroom

While you don't see much of Harper's room – which appears to be at their £31million family home in London – you do get a good indication of how it is decorated, and there doesn't seem to be a Frozen or Harry Potter poster in sight!

Victoria begins the video by showing off a gorgeous glass-top bedside table, which has a pretty embroidered floral print running throughout.

MORE: Victoria Beckham shares shirtless picture of David inside their London home gym

RELATED: Victoria Beckham's son Romeo shares unseen look at jaw-dropping country home

Sat on top of the table is a silver, antique-looking, heart-shaped trinket box, a rabbit ornament, a clear, glass vase and a lamp, which appears to be decorated in a soft beige pattern.

The walls are painted a crisp white and there is what looks like a three-way light switch control on one of the walls.

Harper's bedroom looks pristine

Harper was left a touching surprise by the tooth fairy also, as there were a number of handwritten heart-shaped notes, each with a heart-melting compliment.

One note read: "Dear Harper, Thank you for your beautiful tooth. Us fairies love you so much!" Another said: "Dear Harper, here are just a few reasons why everyone loves you."

Victoria then panned over the smaller notes, some of which read: "Harper is smart," "Harper is sensitive," Harper is funny," "The best daughter," and "Harper is loving."

Victoria shared this gorgeous photo of Harper

Victoria also took to her grid to share a beautiful photo of her only daughter sitting on a giant swing in a pretty polka dot dress.

"Swinging into bank holiday weekend! #HarperSeven happy to be home kisses from happy Harper xx," she captioned the image.

Alongside their luxury London home, Victoria and husband David also own a lavish country estate in the Cotswolds as well as a £19million home in Miami.

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.