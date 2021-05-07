Victoria Beckham took to Instagram on Thursday to share a sneak peak behind the scenes of her new shoot for her makeup line, Victoria Beckham Beauty.

During the video she revealed her husband David's surprising new role on set – taking over as the director!

Taking to her social media, Victoria said: "Okay so we are in Miami, filming for Victoria Beckham Beauty, we've got the lovely Ken, and my director for the day who is going to be filming me for beauty…", before David interrupts, saying: "Can you step in?"

WATCH: Victoria Beckham reveals husband David's surprising new role

Victoria replies: "Getting technical he wants me to step in, and we've got Ken laying out the makeup."

Fans loved seeing the couple on set together, with one writing: "Love this! Dream team", while another added: "Omg I love you guys! Couple goals."

The former professional footballer could be seen holding a large camera, and was dressed in a black t-shirt and shorts with a black face mask on, ensuring everyone was staying safe.

Fans couldn't get enough of the couple on set together

Victoria looked as chic as ever in the video, wearing a classic blue shirt tucked into some casual vintage wash jeans, finishing off the stylish ensemble with a chunky brown belt.

The shoot took place in Miami, in a lavish bathroom with bold grey and white tiles and a large marble bathtub. The views from the bathroom looked unreal, and it even featured a large balcony to sit out on and enjoy the sunshine!

Many different cameras and lighting equipment could be seen in the clip, showing that David was taking his new job very seriously.

The fashion icon runs a successful beauty brand

Victoria went on to say: "He's good he's got my back, the director's got my back, very professional."

The Spice Girls star gave fans a glimpse at a new bronzer that they were filming, and we couldn’t get enough of the dreamy packaging. The product was incased in a gorgeous tortoiseshell compact, with gold edging and a gold logo on the front.

We can't wait to see the pictures from the shoot!

