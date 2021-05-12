Good Morning America's Ginger Zee often surprises fans with her incredible ensembles, and her latest is no different.

The meteorologist was outside the studios when she rocked an almost entirely green look, with only her brown Ugg boots not following the colour scheme.

"It's called FASHION," she stated to fans as she styled a green tartan coat over a beautiful green dress that stretched down to the bottom of her legs.

"This is my promos inside, studio planned then going outside… never took my sweats off – LEWK!"

She then credited fellow meteorologist Samantha Wnek for taking the incredible picture.

Although Ginger has left some fans divided with looks in the past, this one won them all over, as they rushed to lavish the star with praise.

Fans loved the all-green look

"That's my kind of fashion," exclaimed one. "Future cover model of Working Moms Digest right there!"

A second added: "Green is a good colour on u!" while a third added: "That jacket is life…….. xoxo," adding a series of green and yellow heart emojis.

Only one fan was slightly dismayed with the look, as they jokingly complained: "No green Uggs!"

Ginger delighted fans over the weekend as she posted an incredible picture with her mum, Dawn, as the pair celebrated Mother's Day.

The meteorologist posted two similar photos of her mum sitting in the living room – with grandson Adrian on her lap in the first picture, and younger grandson Miles on her lap in the second.

Ginger is becoming a style icon

"To get a chance to be a mom AND have my mom is a privilege never lost on me - especially on #MothersDay," Ginger wrote alongside the pictures.

Fans were quick to comment on the sweet post, with one writing: "Such beautiful pictures," while another wrote: "Damn, such beautiful pictures and your son is dashingly handsome!"

A third added: "Your mom raised an intelligent and beautiful mother you are. Happy Mother’s Day to you and your mom!"

The TV star adores nothing more than being a mum – and it's clear her own mum shares these same feelings.

