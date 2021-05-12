Ginger Zee stuns fans with rare photos of lookalike mother alongside heartfelt message The Good Morning America star is a doting mother to two sons

Ginger Zee delighted fans over the weekend after sharing a series of gorgeous family photos to celebrate her beloved mother, Dawn.

The Good Morning America star was marking Mother's Day on Instagram, and had posted two similar photos of her mom sitting in the living room – with grandson Adrian on her lap in the first picture, and younger grandson Miles on her lap in the second.

"To get a chance to be a mom AND have my mom is a privilege never lost on me - especially on #MothersDay," Ginger wrote alongside the pictures.

Fans were quick to comment on the sweet post, with one writing: "Such beautiful pictures," while another wrote: "Damn, such beautiful pictures and your son is dashingly handsome!"

A third added: "Your mom raised an intelligent and beautiful mother you are. Happy Mother’s Day to you and your mom!"

The TV star adores nothing more than being a mom, and shares sons Adrian, five, and Miles, three, with husband Ben Aaron.

GMA's Ginger Zee proudly shared photos of her mother and sons

Ginger was also made to feel special by her boys on Mother's Day – in particular Ben, who surprised her in the best possible way!

The meteorologist took to Instagram on Sunday morning to share a video of her husband hoovering the carpet in the living room, which was a pleasant surprise for her to wake up to.

"Tell me it's Mother's Day without saying it's Mother's Day," Ginger wrote alongside the video.

Ginger Zee is a doting mom to two young sons

Ginger and Ben reside in New York with their young family, but they married in her home state of Michigan seven years ago.

She spoke to People magazine about their beachside ceremony and said: "I am so proud to be from Michigan and I have countless memories of growing up along this gorgeous lake.

"I wanted to have one of the most important moments of my life here and make another of those memories."

The GMA star with husband Ben Aaron

And while they are more than happy with their two sons, Ben previously spoke out in a defiant post on Facebook after rumour began swirling following the birth of Miles, that they were expecting a third child.

"I’m always amazed at how many people ask Ginger if she’s pregnant. It’s as if they skipped that section of their ethical education and think it’s an appropriate thing to do. It’s not," he wrote.

