Amy Robach looks stunning in incredible black silk skirt

Good Morning America's Amy Robach is a queen of fashion, wowing viewers day in and day out with sensational looks.

And the presenter has done it again with another stunning look that left her 412,000 followers speechless.

Posing in the GMA studios, Amy looked divine in a black top from 525 America and a beautiful silk skirt from L'AGENCE.

The presenter also had on some beautiful jewellery, including some rainbow hoops from RAGEN Jewels.

"I see you Friday… you're so close!" the star wrote as she looked off into the distance, waiting for the weekend.

Several fans were stunned into silence with Amy's incredible look, with many only able to post the heart-eyed face, heart or flame emojis.

Some were able to get some words out, as one wrote: "Love the dress! You always look great! Happy Friday Eve!!!"

Amy looked incredible in her black dress

A second said: "Great dress, a blessed beauty," while a third added: "'Back in Black' WOW!"

Amy has been a news anchor on Good Morning America since 2014, and her colleagues all gave her love and support as she shared a health update with fans.

The presenter battled breast cancer in 2013, and is now tested twice a year. On Tuesday, the star shared an important update and had her friends and colleagues rally around her.

She wrote: "It's days like these - when your friends rally to support you - that I truly understand what life is all about - love, friendship, connection.

"Surviving is one thing, thriving is another and twice a year when I get my testing done its a humbling day, a reset button, another pinch to remember why we are here and that all we have is right now #friendship #love #cancerthriver."

Amy and Andrew have been married since 2010

Amy's GMA3 co-star Dr Jennifer Ashton was one of the first to respond to her post, commenting with a series of praying emojis, a balloon emoji and the word "yes".

In a personal interview, the star revealed own cancer diagnosis in 2013 nearly derailed her marriage with husband Andrew Shue.

She told People magazine: "All of a sudden I felt like I needed him in a very needy way, and that's not my personality. It threw everything up in the air. It was rough for several months."

The couple turned to their friends in order to overcome their communication issues, and after Amy got the all clear she remarked that the couple are the "best they have ever been".

