The Talk's Carrie Ann Inaba is lusting over Amanda Kloots' gorgeous jumpsuit The Acler jumpsuit is available from Intermix

The Talk star Amanda Kloots rocked a gorgeous natural jumpsuit on Friday - and her pal Carrie Ann Inaba was left lusting over the outfit.

'Amanda shared a fun picture taken behind the scenes of the talk show, captioning the post with an inspirational quote.

"I smile because I also cry, I stand tall because I also crumble, I am brave because I also am scared," she shared.

Fans loved the jumpsuit

"Life isn’t linear. You have to breakdown to build up - over and over again!" she concuded.

Carrie was fully onboard with the sentiment, commenting with the word "exactly," before adding: "Love this jumpsuit."

Fans also loved the suit, from Australian ready-to-wear brand Acler.

The Hanbury suit is available in the US from Moda Operandi or Intermix from $470

Featuring a "a collared v-neckline and adjustable high waist belt to bring in the waist" the suit has a "softly structured style with an 80s flair and utility details" making it perfect for day or evening.

Amanda paired her jumpsuit with metallic gold stilettos, but the neutral color of the outfit allows for you to play with different shades to fit your mood.

Nick sadly passed away in July 2020

Amanda was a Broadway star who has suffered overwhelming grief in the last ten months following the tragic death of her husband, Nick Cordero, due to coronavirus.

Thankfully, the Talk star has been surrounded by friends and family who have been on hand to offer their love and support to both her and her son Elvis, who will be two next month.

She has become firm friends with her Talk co-stars, including Carrie, Sheryl Underwood and Elaine Weltrouth, and remains close with Sharon Osbourne who left the show amid controversy in April.

