Victoria Beckham commands attention in flirty thigh-split skirt

Victoria Beckham is a style icon for a reason – her clothes never fail to amaze.

Case in point is the latest ensemble she modelled on Instagram on Friday, rocking a gorgeous silk slip skirt and statement coat from her Victoria Beckham collection.

Victoria looked fierce as she posed on the grand staircase in her £31million London home, standing sideways on a step to fully show off her new "favourite" skirt.



WATCH: Victoria Beckham shows off unexpected linen look

The fashion designer's midi is "cut from 100% Italian silk in a figure-skimming silhouette. It's slit along one side and features a lingerie-inspired lace trim in white," reads the product description on Victoria's website.

Captioning her commanding photo, Victoria wrote: "My new favourite skirt (and full winter coat) for Friday night!"

Fans were quick to applaud her outfit, with one commenting: "Favourite skirt, hottest woman, love you!" A second said: "Always so chic. Gorgeous!" A third added: "You always look amazing," and a fourth wrote: "You look absolutely lovely like you always do."

Victoria looked gorgeous in her silk slip skirt

Earlier this week, Victoria revealed a new ruffle blouse she has added to her collection, which looks very similar to the Duchess of Cambridge's cream Whistles number she famously wore for her engagement photoshoot back in 2010.

Victoria's elegant number is cream with bold detail at the centre and features a Princess-Diana style pie-crust neckline, which are everywhere right now.

The 'Victorian Ruffle Detail Blouse in Off White' will set you back £650, and is made from a luxurious silk poplin material. Meanwhile, Kate bought her blouse in 2008 for a fraction of the price at just £125.

Last week, Kate wore the number yet again. The Duchess spoke with winners of her Hold Still community photography project ahead of her book release and teamed the high street number with navy trousers and wore her famous mane loose and blow-dried to perfection.

