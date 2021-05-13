Alex Jones is every inch the doting mum, having spent all night preparing for her youngest son Kit's birthday celebrations.

Taking to her Instagram Stories, the One Show host shared a series of snaps showing her blowing up balloons, putting decorations up and arranging a huge pile of wrapped presents.

On Thursday morning, Alex then shared an adorable picture showing her kissing the birthday boy - who has turned two - whilst wearing shiny party hats. "Another milestone," the TV star simply remarked, adding: "Time flies. This is 2!"

Alex, 44, shares Kit and his big brother Teddy, four, with husband Charlie Thomson. It's a special time for the young family who are set to welcome a new addition later this year.

This was the sweet tribute Alex posted on Instagram

In March, the mum-of-two announced that she is pregnant with her third child - a baby girl.

The Welsh star was visibly nervous when she told co-host Ronan Keating the news, saying: "I feel really nervous all of a sudden... it just seems like a good time to share some news with everybody - and the crew in the studio for the first time!

"Lockdown has been anything but predictable, and we've had some really unexpected news. Baby number three is on the way!"

Alex posted this sweet snap with birthday boy Kit

Alex previously admitted it had been challenging at times balancing work with parenting during the coronavirus pandemic.

Speaking to The Telegraph's Stella Magazine in July 2020, the presenter said: "We have exhausted every puzzle, every scrapbook, every bit of Play-Doh, every book. We are just going around in circles."

The doting mum pulled out all the stops for the celebration

However, the star also shared that she felt fortunate to be able to balance work and home life.

She went on to add: "I've just felt lucky to still be able to work, because I know a lot of people in our industry who have struggled with the fact that all their work has just disappeared."

